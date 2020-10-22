Boys
Quincy Crittendon, Austin
Crittendon accounted for four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, in Austin's 52-21 win over Albertville. "Quincy is an outstanding young man with a lot of talent and desire to be great," coach Jeremy Perkins said. "He works extremely hard at being the best he can be, and he is a leader both on the field and off the field."
Girls
Katie Davis, Austin
Davis had 17 kills as Austin clinched a spot in the Class 7A regional with a runner-up finish in the Area 7 tournament. "She has really taken her volleyball game to a new level and has excelled as a middle hitter,” coach Brittney Smith said. “She is vocal and extremely encouraging to everyone on the team. Players look up to her.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Decatur’s Jacob McRae, Decatur Heritage’s Sean Zerkle and Athens’ Jordan Scott. Girls: Lindsay Lane’s Haley Waltman, Hartselle’s Grace Tapscott and Lawrence County’s Anna Clare Hutto.
