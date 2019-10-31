Boys
Quincy Crittendon
Austin
The junior threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns in Austin's 27-24 loss to James Clemens last week. "Quincy is an outstanding football player and an even better young man," coach Jeremy Perkins said. "He studies the game and continually looks for ways to get better. He leads by example, and he is very talented. He is a winner."
Girls
Taylor Williams
Lawrence County
The freshman cross country runner finished in the top five at last week’s Northwest Alabama Championships at Oakville. "A great leader, no drama, a pleasure to coach," coach Stanley Johnson said. "Definitely one of the hardest workers that I have ever coached. She buys into what I lay out. Very proud of her.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Athens Bible’s Izzy Todd and Mackenzie Davis, Lindsay Lane’s Sydney Perkins and West Morgan’s Yarahy Marcelino. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Baker Wilson, East Limestone’s TJ Tyson, Priceville’s Jerry Burton and Lawrence County’s Steele Joiner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.