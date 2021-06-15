The East Lawrence Eagles are looking for a new head football coach following the departure of Bo Culver after one season — the most successful in school history.
The decision was made on Monday.
Culver, who served as assistant principal at East Lawrence in addition to head football coach, will be heading to Hamilton High to be assistant principal.
In his only season with the Eagles, Culver led them to a 9-2 record, the best in school history. During that season East Lawrence achieved its first winning season since 1997, won its first region championship and hosted a playoff game for the first time.
Despite the loss of 17 seniors, the Eagles appeared poised to possibly have an even better year in 2021.
In a spring game against Lawrence County, East Lawrence showcased a high-powered offense in a 49-7 win over the Red Devils. Senior quarterback Isaih Hubbard tossed three touchdown passes in the game.
With Culver’s departure, the Eagles will be looking for their third head coach in four years. Prior to Culver, James Moore left for a job in Georgia after two seasons in which he posted a 7-13 record.
----
Softball vacancy
East Lawrence will also be looking for a new softball coach.
Don Smith, who has coached the Eagles the past three years, will not be returning next season. He was 32-51 at East Lawrence, including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Smith was in his second stint coaching softball for the Eagles, having previously coached them in the 2000s. In between those two stints, he coached softball at Lawrence County and Decatur Heritage. Smith also coached baseball at East Lawrence prior to his softball career.
