HARTSELLE — Bo Culver resigned today as Hartselle High’s head football coach after going 4-7 in his only season at the school.
Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said he relinquished football duties effective immediately but will remain as a teacher through the end of the school year.
“From where we are with myself and Hartselle City Schools, we felt like that it was best for the program to move in a different direction,” Culver said. “That decision came first. Once we decided that and after some reflection with my wife and prayer, I then decided that I may step away from the business.”
Culver was hired at Hartselle in March after coaching Deshler High to the Class 4A championship game last season. Hartselle finished fourth in its region this season and was eliminated in the first round of the state Class 6A playoffs.
Jones said Culver told her and Principal Brad Cooper about his decision on Thursday and met with players today.
“I love these kids, and I wish them nothing but the best,” Culver said. “I have nothing but positive things to say about Hartselle City Schools and about the football program. Moving forward, I hope they are extremely successful. At this time, we just felt like it was best for everybody involved for the football program to go in a different direction.”
Culver said his plan “right now” is to leave coaching.
“That’s my intent,” he said. “I’m a man of faith before I am anything else. Every decision I make I put in God’s hands. As of right now, I’m going to step away from the business. I want to see what else is there. I love the kids at Hartselle. They gave their all for us. I know we didn’t do some things on the field as well as some might have hoped. Our kids fought, and I know we made an impact on this community. I know we made an impact on the school.”
As a head coach, Culver has a 54-48 record in nine seasons with other stops at Haleyville and Phil Campbell.
Culver, a native of Hatton, was only the sixth head coach at Hartselle since the 1950s. He replaced Bob Godsey, who resigned to become the head coach at Madison Academy.
Godsey, the winningest coach in Hartselle history with a 141-51 record in 16 seasons, led the Tigers to their only state championship 2011.
