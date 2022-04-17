--

Player of the year: Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle, Sr.: In her final season with the Tigers, Marchbanks averaged 23.2 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game. She was a 6A first team All-State selection and was a finalist for 6A Ms. Basketball.

--

Coach of the year: Gary Orr, Hartselle: In his 16th and final season as coach of the Tigers, Orr helped lead them to a 25-7 record, an area championship and a berth in the Northwest Regional Tournament.

--

First team

Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle, Sr.: A Samford University signee, Marchabnks averaged 23.2 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Tigers.

Jordyn Bailey, Athens, Jr.: Bailey averaged 12.6 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game, while helping the Golden Eagles make a surprise run to the Sweet 16.

Taylor Farrar, East Limestone, Soph.: The star underclassman averaged 13.8 points per game for the Indians.

Savannah Williams, Lawrence County, Jr.: The Red Devils' point guard finished the year with 13.4 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game, while helping lead Lawrence County to the Sweet 16.

Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County, Sr.: The four year starting senior took on an expanded role in 2022, almost finished the season averaging a double double. Hutto scored 9.4 points per game, while also grabbing 9.4 rebounds per game to go along with 3.1 assists per game.

--

Second team

Taylor Williams, Lawrence County, Jr.: The twin sister of Savannah, Williams also starred for the Red Devils, finishing with 10.5 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game

Gracie Hill, Hartselle, Fr.: The Tigers' sharpshooter freshman scored 8.2 points per game for the season while making 58 total three pointers.

Alasia Taylor, Decatur, Soph.: Taylor closed the season with 8 points per game, to go along with 4.6 rebounds per game. She also had 29 steals.

Riley Carwhile, East Limestone, Sr.: The 2021 Decatur Daily volleyball player of the year starred on the court as well, scoring 9 points per game and grabbing 5.1 rebounds per game.

Kristen Johnson, Athens, 8th: Just an eighth grader, Johnson grabbed a starting role by the end of the season and finished with eight points per game.

--

Honorable mention

Hartselle: Alyssa McMinemon, Sr.

Athens: Jakendai Powers, Jr.

Decatur: Whitley Chapman, Sr., Amiah Jackson, Soph.

Brewer: Hope West, Jr.

Austin: Katie Davis, Fr., Nashylyn Hampton, Sr.

--

Class 5A-7A Girls Player of the Year

2022: Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle

2021: Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County

2020: Caroline Bachus, Athens

2019: Moriah Taylor, Hartselle

2018: Shyan Flack, Brewer

2017: Alexis Woods, Athens

2016: Rachael Childress, Lawrence County

2015: Tyra Johnson, Austin

2014: Riley Northway, Brewer

2013: Riley Northway, Brewer

2012: Riley Northway, Brewer

2011: Delissa Madry, Austin

2010: Britney McCloud, Decatur

2009: Morgan Crawley, Brewer

2008: Emily Dabbs, Brewer

2007: Lauren Drake, Hartselle

2006: Jessica Young, East Lawrence

2005: Shondra McCoy, Decatur

2004: Brooke Hand, Lawrence County

2003: Christine Scales, Athens

2002: Brooke Hand, Lawrence County

2001: Nneka Egbe, Austin

2000: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.

1999: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.

1998: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.

1997: Kim Young, East Lawrence

1996: Gretchen Carter, Decatur

1995: Tiffany Young, East Lawrence

1994: Teneka Burrell, Athens

1993: Heather Haney, Athens

1992: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur

1991: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur

1990: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur

1989: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur

1988: Jeaniece Slater, Hartselle

1987: Karla Patterson, Brewer

1986: Tanya Armstrong, Hartselle

1985: Vickie Orr, Hartselle

1984: Vickie Orr, Hartselle

1983: Shae Moore, Tanner

1982: Jenny Bendall, Decatur

1981: Susan Neville, Decatur

1980: Tina Chairs, Austin

1979: Tina Chairs, Austin

--

Class 5A-7A Girls Coach of the Year

2022: Gary Orr, Hartselle

2021: K.C. Orr, Lawrence County

2020: Eddie Murphree, Athens

2019: Jeff Andrews, Brewer

2018: Ron Smith, Brewer

2017: Eddie Murphree, Athens

2016: Gary Orr, Hartselle

2015: Bruce Hamilton, Austin

2014: Terrie Nelson, Priceville

2013: Bruce Hamilton, Austin

2012: Ricky Allen, Brewer

2011: Ricky Allen, Brewer

2010: Kim Walker, Ardmore

2009: Ricky Allen, Brewer

2008: Brad Boy, Decatur

2007: Ricky Allen, Brewer

2006: Bruce Hamilton, Austin

2005: Greg Adams, Hartselle

2004: Eddie Murphree, Athens

2003: Randy White, Athens

2002: Randy White, Athens

2001: Mike Smith, Decatur

2000: Mike Smith, Decatur

1999: Randy White, Athens

1998: Ricky Allen, Brewer

1997: Kenny Coffey, Lawrence County

1996: Kenny Coffey, Lawrence County

1995: Mike Smith, Decatur

1994: Billy Miles, Austin

1993: Randy White, Athens

1992: Randy White, Athens, and Mike Smith, Decatur

1991: Mike Smith, Decatur

1990: Mike Smith, Decatur

1989: Randy White, Athens

1988: John Cochran, Hartselle

1987: Mike Smith, Decatur

1986: Debbie Blakely, Tanner

1985: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle

1984: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle

1983: Debbie McElyea, Tanner

1982: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle

1981: Mike Smith, Decatur

1980: Mike Smith, Decatur

1979: Phil Hastings, Austin

Note: In 1979-80 and 1982-86, The Decatur Daily chose one girls all-area team without splitting into large and small school.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.