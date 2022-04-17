--
Player of the year: Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle, Sr.: In her final season with the Tigers, Marchbanks averaged 23.2 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game. She was a 6A first team All-State selection and was a finalist for 6A Ms. Basketball.
Coach of the year: Gary Orr, Hartselle: In his 16th and final season as coach of the Tigers, Orr helped lead them to a 25-7 record, an area championship and a berth in the Northwest Regional Tournament.
First team
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle, Sr.: A Samford University signee, Marchabnks averaged 23.2 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Tigers.
Jordyn Bailey, Athens, Jr.: Bailey averaged 12.6 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game, while helping the Golden Eagles make a surprise run to the Sweet 16.
Taylor Farrar, East Limestone, Soph.: The star underclassman averaged 13.8 points per game for the Indians.
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County, Jr.: The Red Devils' point guard finished the year with 13.4 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game, while helping lead Lawrence County to the Sweet 16.
Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County, Sr.: The four year starting senior took on an expanded role in 2022, almost finished the season averaging a double double. Hutto scored 9.4 points per game, while also grabbing 9.4 rebounds per game to go along with 3.1 assists per game.
Second team
Taylor Williams, Lawrence County, Jr.: The twin sister of Savannah, Williams also starred for the Red Devils, finishing with 10.5 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game
Gracie Hill, Hartselle, Fr.: The Tigers' sharpshooter freshman scored 8.2 points per game for the season while making 58 total three pointers.
Alasia Taylor, Decatur, Soph.: Taylor closed the season with 8 points per game, to go along with 4.6 rebounds per game. She also had 29 steals.
Riley Carwhile, East Limestone, Sr.: The 2021 Decatur Daily volleyball player of the year starred on the court as well, scoring 9 points per game and grabbing 5.1 rebounds per game.
Kristen Johnson, Athens, 8th: Just an eighth grader, Johnson grabbed a starting role by the end of the season and finished with eight points per game.
Honorable mention
Hartselle: Alyssa McMinemon, Sr.
Athens: Jakendai Powers, Jr.
Decatur: Whitley Chapman, Sr., Amiah Jackson, Soph.
Brewer: Hope West, Jr.
Austin: Katie Davis, Fr., Nashylyn Hampton, Sr.
Class 5A-7A Girls Player of the Year
2022: Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle
2021: Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County
2020: Caroline Bachus, Athens
2019: Moriah Taylor, Hartselle
2018: Shyan Flack, Brewer
2017: Alexis Woods, Athens
2016: Rachael Childress, Lawrence County
2015: Tyra Johnson, Austin
2014: Riley Northway, Brewer
2013: Riley Northway, Brewer
2012: Riley Northway, Brewer
2011: Delissa Madry, Austin
2010: Britney McCloud, Decatur
2009: Morgan Crawley, Brewer
2008: Emily Dabbs, Brewer
2007: Lauren Drake, Hartselle
2006: Jessica Young, East Lawrence
2005: Shondra McCoy, Decatur
2004: Brooke Hand, Lawrence County
2003: Christine Scales, Athens
2002: Brooke Hand, Lawrence County
2001: Nneka Egbe, Austin
2000: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.
1999: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.
1998: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.
1997: Kim Young, East Lawrence
1996: Gretchen Carter, Decatur
1995: Tiffany Young, East Lawrence
1994: Teneka Burrell, Athens
1993: Heather Haney, Athens
1992: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1991: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1990: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1989: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1988: Jeaniece Slater, Hartselle
1987: Karla Patterson, Brewer
1986: Tanya Armstrong, Hartselle
1985: Vickie Orr, Hartselle
1984: Vickie Orr, Hartselle
1983: Shae Moore, Tanner
1982: Jenny Bendall, Decatur
1981: Susan Neville, Decatur
1980: Tina Chairs, Austin
1979: Tina Chairs, Austin
Class 5A-7A Girls Coach of the Year
2022: Gary Orr, Hartselle
2021: K.C. Orr, Lawrence County
2020: Eddie Murphree, Athens
2019: Jeff Andrews, Brewer
2018: Ron Smith, Brewer
2017: Eddie Murphree, Athens
2016: Gary Orr, Hartselle
2015: Bruce Hamilton, Austin
2014: Terrie Nelson, Priceville
2013: Bruce Hamilton, Austin
2012: Ricky Allen, Brewer
2011: Ricky Allen, Brewer
2010: Kim Walker, Ardmore
2009: Ricky Allen, Brewer
2008: Brad Boy, Decatur
2007: Ricky Allen, Brewer
2006: Bruce Hamilton, Austin
2005: Greg Adams, Hartselle
2004: Eddie Murphree, Athens
2003: Randy White, Athens
2002: Randy White, Athens
2001: Mike Smith, Decatur
2000: Mike Smith, Decatur
1999: Randy White, Athens
1998: Ricky Allen, Brewer
1997: Kenny Coffey, Lawrence County
1996: Kenny Coffey, Lawrence County
1995: Mike Smith, Decatur
1994: Billy Miles, Austin
1993: Randy White, Athens
1992: Randy White, Athens, and Mike Smith, Decatur
1991: Mike Smith, Decatur
1990: Mike Smith, Decatur
1989: Randy White, Athens
1988: John Cochran, Hartselle
1987: Mike Smith, Decatur
1986: Debbie Blakely, Tanner
1985: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1984: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1983: Debbie McElyea, Tanner
1982: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1981: Mike Smith, Decatur
1980: Mike Smith, Decatur
1979: Phil Hastings, Austin
Note: In 1979-80 and 1982-86, The Decatur Daily chose one girls all-area team without splitting into large and small school.
