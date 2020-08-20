What makes for an exciting football season?
Exciting teams are an important part, but you also need exciting players. The 20 teams in The Daily's coverage area have their share of exciting players.
It starts with The Daily’s two Players of the Year from last season. Both Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon, the Class 5A-7A Player of the Year, and Priceville running back Jerry Burton, the Class 1A-4A Player of the Year, return for their senior seasons.
In most years, the players of the year honor goes to seniors. It is not unusual for a non-senior to be selected, but having both awards go to non-seniors in the same year is rare.
What is really rare is having a two-time Daily Player of the Year. Since The Daily started honoring top players in 1978, only one player has received it in back-to-back years. That was Athens quarterback Rod Ezell in 2005 and 2006.
Tanner quarterback Chadarius Townsend received it in 2014 and 2016. Priceville quarterback Kaleb Barker interrupted Townsend's streak by being the recipient in 2015. Hazlewood running back Pierre Goode claimed it in 1983 and 1985. Danville running back Ardie Orr interrupted Goode's streak by taking the honor in 1984.
If Crittendon and Burton can play like they did last season, they both have a chance to repeat for player of the year honors. Last season, Crittendon completed 114 of 198 passes for 2,217 yards and 21 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
“I expect Quincy to have a great year,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “He has worked extremely hard on studying the game to improve his decision making, and he has improved his strength and speed.
“Quincy has an impressive desire to succeed which allows him to grow in his position every day. As good as he was last year, he is way ahead of that right now. It will be fun to watch.”
Burton broke through with a monster season last year while rushing for 2,510 yards and 33 touchdowns. He highlighted an offense that got Priceville its first playoff victory.
“Production wise, I believe it will be hard for him to match what he did last year,” Priceville head coach Chris Foster said. “Leadership wise, I have seen a great improvement from last season to now.
“Jerry has always been the kid that will outwork everyone, but now he has learned to be a vocal leader.”
Both Burton and Crittendon could not have success without some talented teammates. Fortunately for both, some of those talented teammates return. Priceville returns offensive lineman Tyler Cappi who was a second-team All-State selection.
One of Crittendon’s main passing targets is second-team All-State selection Tre Shackelford, who averaged nearly 22 yards a catch on 40 receptions for 872 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Then there is Austin running back Jevon Jackson, who is ready to step forward in his senior season as the Black Bears' No. 1 threat out of the backfield. Last season while splitting time with senior Tybo Williams, Jackson rushed for 893 yards and 10 touchdowns, caught 14 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns and had one kickoff return for a touchdown.
Crittendon, Shackelford and Jackson should each have opportunities to play in college.
Speaking of opportunities to play in college, no area player has more college offers from big-time programs than West Limestone’s River Helms. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound receiver’s many offers include Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and UAB. That’s an impressive list for a player at a Class 4A school that isn’t exactly on the main drag for college recruiters.
“I was at a coaching clinic with some of my coaches and we heard a college coach talk about the type of player that is the most difficult for them to find,” West Limestone head coach Shelby Davis said. “He was describing a player like River. I looked at one of my assistant coaches and we both said ‘We got a player like that.’”
Davis, who played at Troy, used his connections in the college game to help get Helms' name out. The result is a stack of college offers.
Helms plays mostly receiver for West Limestone, but his size, athletic ability and potential to grow, may turn him into a college tight end. His speed would make him a matchup problem for linebackers. His height would make him a matchup problem for most defensive backs.
When it comes to returning All-State players, Falkville leads the way among area schools. The Blue Devils have three back — running back Christian Angulo, receiver Mikel Philyaw and linebacker Luke Fitzgerald. The experience of those three seniors will be valuable as Falkville transitions from Class 1A to Class 2A this season.
Angulo, a three-time All-State selection, rushed for 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns. Philyaw grabbed 48 passes for 721 yards and nine touchdowns. Fitzgerald had 94 tackles in 11 games with 12 tackles for losses, five sacks, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and one tackle for a safety.
Decatur Heritage has one All-State player returning in junior defensive back Tyler Founds. He had six interceptions and 57 tackles in just nine games.
The Eagles also have another player on the roster this season who made All-State last season. That’s senior receiver Sean Zerkle, a transfer from Saint John Paul II in Huntsville. Zerkle (6-1, 175) was a Class 4A first-team All-State selection last year with 80 receptions for 1,720 yards and 25 touchdowns. He averaged 21.5 yards a catch and 143.5 yards a game. The 80 catches were the most in any classification in the state last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.