D191024 Fans players of the week

Lawrence County’s Emily Daniel and West Morgan’s Cade Alexander were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Cade Alexander

West Morgan

The sophomore rushed for 191 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-46 win over North Jackson on Friday. "Cade reaped the benefits of his hard work and the offensive line making a way," coach Mikel Riggs said. "Their efforts combined made for an exciting night of offense in our win against North Jackson."

Girls

Emily Daniel

Lawrence County

The senior won the Athens Bible School Invitational’s Class 4A-7A race in 20.02.85 and the St. Bernard Oktoberfest Invitational in Cullman in 20:51.14 last week. "She's a coach's dream," coach Stanley Johnson said. "She's a team captain. She's very loyal. She has a passion for competitiveness (and) a spirit for being a leader.”

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: West Morgan’s Charlie Owens, Lawrence County’s Steele Joiner, Decatur’s Keandre Williams and East Limestone’s DJ Davis. Girls: West Morgan’s Yarahy Marcelino, Brewer’s Sage Betts, Danville’s Melisa Pike and Priceville’s Abigail Garrison.

