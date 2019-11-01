SCOTTSBORO — Lawrence County’s Emily Daniel claimed the Class 5A, Section 4 girls championship on Thursday by crossing the finish line in 19:38.13, nearly 15 seconds faster on the 3.1-mile course than runner-up Ally Campbell (19:52.25).
A pair of Daniel’s teammates also finished in the top five at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions, with Taylor Williams (20:10.58) finishing third and Savannah Williams (20:21.99) fifth.
Lawrence County finished second in the team standings. Scottsboro claimed the team title, while Randolph finished third.
Brewer’s Sage Betts (20:54.58) finished the race in 10th place.
Lawrence County’s Steele Joiner finished sixth in the boys race with a time of 16:32.97. Dakota Sheppard, of Brewer, was 10th with a time of 16:45.27. Carter Richardson was Ardmore’s top finisher, crossing with a time of 18:18.33
Scottsboro won the boys team title. Randolph was second and Lawrence County finished third.
In Class 3A, Section 4 action, East Lawrence’s Peyton Davenport finished 10th in the boys race with a time of 18:42.74. Davenport’s teammate Coleman Garner clocked a time of 19:31.93, which was good for 12th overall. Clements’ Andrew Bates finished 20th with a time of 20:10.51.
With two more runners placing in the top 20, East Lawrence finished second in the team standings behind Pisgah.
In the girls race, East Lawrence’s Devora Izquierdo finished 18th with a time of 24:08.18.
At Munny Sokol Park in Tuscaloosa, Danville’s Wren Cole finished 13th in the Class 4A, Section 2 boys race with a time of 19:23.29 on Thursday.
In the Class 1A-2A, Section 2 race, also in Tuscaloosa, Decatur Heritage’s Thomas Ross finished 17th with a time of 19:43.40. Falkville teammates Christopher Sanchez (19:57.59) and Landin Diveley (20:27.94) also finished in the top 20.
Falkville’s Hailey Wilson (23:49.70) and Decatur Heritage’s Juliana Hudry (25:11.63) were the top local finishers in the girls race.
