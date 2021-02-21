DANVILLE — The wait is over for the Danville Hawks boys.
After 16 years, the Hawks are headed back to the Northwest Regional.
Danville beat Elkmont, 61-56, in Class 3A sub-regional play Saturday. The Hawks (20-9) had to fight from behind in the fourth quarter after trailing at halftime and after three quarters.
“We really didn’t play our best, but we played well enough to stay close,” Danville coach Scott Ellis said.
Danville led 19-14 after the first quarter, but only scored 19 points combined in the second and third quarters. Elkmont led 40-38 headed into the final quarter.
“We finally were able to make some plays in the fourth quarter and grab the momentum. Then we managed to hold on to it,” Ellis said.
Danville’s regional semifinal opponent is Carbon Hill. Because of COVID, all regional semifinal games are being played at the school of one of the participants. Danville will travel to Carbon Hill on Monday for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
The winner will meet the Winfield-Lauderdale County winner in the regional championship game at Wallace State on Thursday at 2:15 p.m.
Danville’s roster has seven seniors and several of them played key roles in the comeback. Senior KJ Melson led all scorers with 21. He had 11 in the fourth quarter, including seven of eight free throw attempts.
Senior Dylan Parker scored 18, including a key 3-point basket in the fourth quarter. Senior Dakota Fromhold scored all six of his points in the final quarter.
Junior Witten Morgan led the Danville defense that held Elkmont’s leading scorer Layton Smith to just seven points.
Hunter Broadway led Elkmont with 16 points. Mykell Murrah had 14.
Robert Pope was the Danville coach when the Hawks last visited the Northwest Regional. The Hawks went on to win the regional championship to advance to the Class 3A Final Four before falling in the semifinals to Sumter County, 59-54.
Deshler boys 59, West Morgan 53: The Rebels’ season ended with a road loss in the Class 4A sub-regional round. Deshler led 28-24 at halftime and used a big third quarter to pad the lead.
Carson Muse led West Morgan with 14 points. Dyllan Ward had 12.
Rogers girls 66, West Limestone 26: Rogers roared out to a 21-8 lead after the first quarter. It was 47-14 at halftime in the Class 4A sub-regional game. CB Winter and Kamey Kennemer each had five points for West Limestone.
Lauderdale County girls 69, Danville 27: The host Tigers led 28-5 after one quarter and 43-11 at halftime in the Class 3A sub-regional game. Eighth-grader Brityan Godfrey led Danville with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Lexington 59, Tanner 52: After Tanner led 27-25 at halftime, Lexington took control in the third quarter to claim the Class 2A sub-regional game.
Lexington travels to Falkville for the Class 2A Northwest Regional semifinal game on Monday at 6 p.m.
Tanner had three players in double figures. Freshman Amiya Redus led with 16, sophomore Shauna Fletcher had 14 and eighth-grader Aubrey Oliver added 10. Lexington’s Audrey Stults scored 28.
Phil Campbell 58 girls, Elkmont 36: The visiting Red Devils led the Class 3A sub-regional game 23-22 at halftime, but could not hold onto the lead.
Elkmont (21-10) got seven points each from senior Maggie Gant and sophomore Tylee Thomas.
