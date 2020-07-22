Shannon McGregory said he didn’t get a lot of sleep Sunday night.
“I guess I was too excited to sleep,” McGregory said. “It felt like the night before the first game of the season.”
McGregory, 51, is the head football coach at Danville. Monday was the first time for him to be back with his team after two weeks of quarantine.
While visiting his doctor for a routine check up on June 30, McGregory complained about what he thought was a summer cold. His doctor suggested he be tested for COVID-19. The result was positive.
As a result, workouts for McGregory’s team were shut down for the second time this summer. The first time was for a player who had been in contact with a person who later tested positive for the virus. Luckily, no Danville players or assistant coaches have had the virus.
What has happened with the Danville football program is just an example what athletic teams around the country are dealing with.
The rise in cases around the country in recent weeks has put high school football season in jeopardy. Alabama is still on course to move from workouts to official practice Monday. First games are scheduled for Aug. 20.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control and the Legislative Council have meetings today. The AHSAA will have a press conference with director Steve Savarese and assistant director Denise Ainsworth at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the situation. It will be livestreamed over the National Federation of State High School Associations Network and the AHSAA TV Network.
State associations in Georgia and Mississippi have both pushed the start of their seasons back two weeks to Sept. 4. Tennessee has postponed the start of its season, but a new date has not been set.
Florida’s association met Monday and received a recommendation from a medical committee to move football to the spring. After lengthy debate, the Florida season will begin as scheduled on Aug. 20, but schools can opt out.
If Alabama were to push the start of its season back two weeks, play a normal 11-week schedule and then have the normal five weeks of playoffs, the last game would be played Dec. 18.
“There are a lot of issues to work through for everybody,” McGregory said. “I know the people making the decisions are going to go with what’s best for everyone involved. I trust their decision-making process.”
McGregory said his experience with COVID-19 was not fun, but he admits it could have been a lot worse. He didn’t have to go to the hospital. He had one day with a temperature of 100.4 degrees and four or five more with it at 99.
“It just really zaps you. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” McGregory said. “Coming back from it is a work in process. After Monday’s workout, I was zapped again. My shirt was soaking wet. The other coaches had wet shirts, but not like mine.”
Right now the focus is for the Danville football team to make up for lost time. The Hawks have to replace quarterback Luke Nail, who signed to play at North Alabama.
“I don’t know how it is all going to work out, but we really need a football season,” McGregory said. “Everyone needs a return to some kind of normalcy, and having a high school football season can help do that.
“We can do that if everyone will have the right mindset and be responsible. If wearing a mask means having a football season, wear a mask. It’s not going to hurt you.”
