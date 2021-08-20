FLORETTE — Danville's offense gave the Hawks an early lead and its defense sealed the victory late to pick up a season-opening road win, 12-7, over Brewer on Friday.
Bo Huff had a rushing touchdown for Danville (1-0). Gage Taylor had a scoring pass to Kohl Randolph.
Brewer’s touchdown came on Caden Childers' 65-yard pass to DJ Burney.
The game featured two teams with new football coaches. Danville coach Andro Williams focused on establishing a new culture within the Hawks' program.
"We're trying to raise young men right now," Williams said. "We've got to change culture. We've got a great group of men to do it."
Brewer coach Matt Plunkett said the game's outcome ultimately was decided up front.
"That was the biggest thing," Plunkett said. "We just could not block the box up front with our offensive line."
Danville capitalized on the first of four Brewer turnovers late in the first quarter. The Hawks recovered the loose ball at the Brewer 28 after a backward pass by the Patriots.
Huff scored on a 7-yard run with 1:26 left in the opening period. The extra point attempt failed.
"We ran the ball good," Taylor said. "We didn't pass the ball as much because we were trying to open up the run game."
"It was very big," Randolph said of the touchdown. "We got momentum built up fast."
The Hawks added to the lead on Taylor's 37-yard pass to Randolph with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter. The 2-point try was unsuccessful.
Brewer (0-1) responded on the following drive with Childers' touchdown throw at the 2:00 mark put Brewer back in contention. However, the Patriots' final three possessions ended with a fumble, on downs and an interception.
"We just made some bad turnovers," Plunkett said. "My teams typically don't have that."
Williams was pleased with the Hawks' defensive stops late in the game.
"I was proud them for finishing," Williams said. "I thought we did a good job defensively of bending but not breaking. We've just got to make sure that we take care of the ball, do the little things."
Danville will host Falkville on Friday. Brewer will travel to Priceville.
