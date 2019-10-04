DANVILLE — The Danville Hawks did something on Friday night that most teams haven’t been able to do this season against the Priceville Bulldogs. The Hawks stood toe-to-toe with the physical Bulldogs and found a way to come out victorious.
Danville scored all four of its touchdowns on the ground and made some critical defensive plays to emerge with a 26-25 in a critical Class 4A, Region 7 game against the visiting Bulldogs.
“It just goes back to everything we’ve been talking about all week, as far as preparation,” said Danville High coach Shannon McGregory. “We had to create some turnovers; we had to get some big stops. Our guys just played hard and did a very good job of executing the game plan.”
Perhaps the biggest part of the game plan execution was limiting the success of the Priceville running game. Standout running back Jerry Burton gained 110 yards on 19 bruising carries but only really broke out on one drive. In fact, his biggest play came in the passing game when he hauled in a 52-yard scoring toss from quarterback Wyatt Hurt late in the first half.
On the other side, Danville (4-3 overall, 3-1 Region 7) rushed for 225 yards with quarterback Luke Nail gaining 128 yards with scoring runs of 40 and 15 yards and Cameron Moore rushing for 98 yards with touchdown runs of 41 and 30 yards. Perhaps Nail’s biggest run came when he fought his way for an 8-yard gain on 4th-and-2 to allow the Hawks to run out the final minute and keep Priceville (4-2 overall, 3-1 Region 7) from finding a way to win.
That run put an end to a back-and-forth game that featured plenty of momentum swings. Danville led 13-10 at halftime but Priceville opened the second half with a swift five-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 40-yard touchdown run by Jaxon Cross.
The Hawks took the lead with 1:03 left in the third quarter on a 41-yard run by Moore and stretched the lead to 26-17 on a 30-yard run by Moore with 7:42 left in the game. The Bulldogs countered quickly, moving 59 yards on four Burton carries, including a 4-yard touchdown run with 6:43 left. Burton’s 2-point run cut the deficit to one, and the Bulldogs quickly forced a three-and-out.
Two plays later, however, a botched handoff resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Danville’s Michael Madison with 4:25 remaining. Priceville never got the ball back.
“In a game like this, sometime you don’t know how people are going to respond,” McGregory said. “We were in this situation before with North Jackson and our guys stepped up and made the plays to win. It was the same type of situation here.”
