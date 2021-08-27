DANVILLE — Danville head coach Andro Williams said he wanted resilience from his team.
After falling behind on the first play from scrimmage and failing to capitalize on first-half scoring opportunities, the Hawks scored 27 unanswered points in the second half and beat Falkville 27-7 on Friday.
"We're trying to sell a brand," Williams said. "We're trying to have a mentality where we believe in what we're doing. We've got to be resilient."
Danville quarterback Gage Taylor scored on runs of two, one and two yards. Tanner Colburn's two-yard run with 11:08 remaining in regulation broke a 7-7 tie and gave the Hawks the lead for good.
"It's on me," Falkville coach Seth Ward said. "Coach Williams did a great job getting his guys ready. We got our tails whipped."
Falkville led 7-0 with one play after taking the opening kickoff to its own 37. Caden Burnett completed a deep pass to Isaiah Warnick for a 63-yard touchdown at the 11:45 mark of the first quarter.
The Blue Devils (1-1) had opportunities to build on the lead. Kaden Worley had the first of two fumble recoveries at the Hawks' 15 on the following Danville drive. Jordan Greenfield forced the fumble on a sack. The possession ended with a missed 29-yard field goal attempt.
Worley scooped up another fumble on Danville's next drive and Falkville took over 28 yards from the end zone, but the series ended on downs at the 26.
Danville (2-0) had its own share of missed scoring chances. The Hawks advanced to Falkville's 22 but stalled on downs with 1:59 left in the first period. Another scoring threat by Danville ended on downs at the Blue Devils' 11 with 2:28 remaining before intermission.
The Hawks regained possession at the Falkville 20 after stopping a fake punt try one yard short of a first down. However, Falkville picked off a Danville pass the following play with 1:18 left in the half.
Danville responded to its disappointing start by scoring on its first four second-half drives. Taylor scored on a quarterback keeping from two yards out with 6:43 left in the third quarter. After Danville's defense held Falkville to three plays and a punt, the Hawks took the lead with Colburn's run.
The Hawks controlled the ball for 10:52 of the third quarter.
"Our mindset was 'it's 0-0' coming into halftime," Taylor said.
Danville stopped Falkville on downs at the Blue Devils' 43 with 9:35 left in the game. Taylor ran for a one-yard score at the 6:40 mark of the final period.
After ending another Falkville series at the Hawks' 39 with 5:03 remaining in regulation, Taylor capped the scoring with a two-yard run with 1:38 to go in the game.
"We challenged (the players) at halftime," Williams said. "We hadn't done anything but stubbed our toe and didn't get out of our own way."
Falkville will open Class 2A, Region 7 play at Whitesburg Christian on Friday. Danville will begin its Class 3A, Region 8 schedule at home against Colbert Heights.
