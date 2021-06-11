New head football coaches are in place at Danville and Falkville.
Sweetwater native Andro Williams is the new head coach at Danville. West Point native Seth Ward is the new head coach at Falkville
Williams comes to Danville from W.S. Neal in Brewton. In four seasons at the Class 4A school, his teams went 14-26. Before that he coached 10 years at 1A Linden with a 124-49 record and 10 playoff appearances.
The University of West Alabama graduate served as head basketball coach and defensive coordinator at Sweetwater for five years. He was a part of state football championships in 2004 and 2006.
Williams replaces Shannon McGregory, who retired after three seasons as head coach with a 7-24 record.
Ward has been an assistant football coach and head baseball coach at Falkville for three years. He previously was an assistant coach at West End and a middle school head coach at West Point.
The Athens State graduate replaces Tyler Mitchell, who left Falkville to become a coach at Decatur Middle School. Mitchell was 15-8 with two playoff appearances in his two seasons at Falkville.
