HATTON — The Danville Hawks went on the road Thursday night at Hatton and came away with a big win to close the regular season.
The Hawks fell to the Hornets early in the season, but that wasn't the case this time as they rolled to a 64-34 win.
Danville was electric shooting the ball, but it was their defense that was the key as they limited Hatton to 17 first-half points.
"We've really been trying to work on the defensive end," said head coach Scott Ellis. "We got a little lax on that end after Christmas, so we've really been stressing that. We shot it well tonight and played defense, and they didn't shoot it as well as they normally do, so it was really the perfect storm."
Danville led 19-9 after the first quarter but 41-17 at halftime. Anytime the Hornets tried to gain some momentum back, the Hawks would surge back ahead.
"I was really pleased that we kept our focus," Ellis said. "We didn't let our lead affect our intensity on the defensive end. Sometimes we get complacent but that wasn't the case tonight."
KJ Melson poured in a game high 25 points for Danville. Dakota Fromheld finished the game, Dylan Parker and Witten Morgan all finished with eight.
Ivan Garrison led Hatton with eight points.
With the win, Danville finishes the regular season 16-6, while Hatton drops to 13-7.
Area tournament play begins next week.
"It's good to go out on a positive note," Ellis said. "It's a totally different season now, but at the same time, you hope that you can carry that into the area tournament."
--
Hatton girls 61, Danville 32: Josie Harville scored a game high 20 points as the Hatton Hornets cruised to a big win to close the regular season Thursday. Lillie McGregor finished with 12, while Kailyn Quails and Chloe Gargis both had nine.
Blayne Godfrey led Danville with 13.
The win gave Class 2A No. 4 Hatton their 20th victory of the season.
