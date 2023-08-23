Danville is in Class 3A, Region 7 with Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, J.B. Pennington, Madison Academy, Susan Moore and Vinemont.
--
Head coach
Andro Williams enters his third season at Danville. The Hawks are 8-13 under Williams with one playoff appearance.
--
Last season
Danville (3-8, 3-3) finished fourth in Class 3A, Region 7 and advanced to the 3A state playoffs.
--
Words to grow on
With just two seniors last year and none this year, the Danville Hawks are building a young team from the ground up.
"It's a unique situation," Williams said. "Last year, we were young and, this year, we're still young. Depth was an issue last year and we were so young mentally. We feel like we're in a better position this year in both of those spots."
--
Quarterback
Sophomore Jace Glenn moves into the starting quarterback role after serving as a backup last season. He saw time late in the season that gave him valuable experience. Eighth-grader Shaun Harris is pushing Glenn hard for playing time, Williams said. Ben Ellenburg, last season’s starter, will serve as a backup as well as see time at receiver.
--
Offense
At running back, the Hawks will use a variety of guys, including juniors Christian Rodriguez, Talan Cross and Cody Barber along with eighth-grader Colby Reed.
Ben Ellenburg will play at slot receiver with Barber. Avery Muhammed and Houston McClesky will see time on the outside.
Along the offensive line juniors Caden and Cole Flowers, Ryder Reeves and Landon Hanserd will start. Mitchell Owens and Gabriel Ocampo are battling for the fifth spot.
--
Defense
Hanserd and Mitchell Owens return as starters, along with Frankie Aldridge. In addition, Caden Flowers, Reeves and Ocampo will provide some valuable depth.
Sophomore John Salvia and freshman Jordan Fetner will get the start at outside linebacker. Christian Rodriquez, Eli Shell and Matthew Tidwell will see time at middle linebacker.
Ben Ellenburg returns as a starter at free safety. Glenn and Harris will also see time at safety. Avery Muhammed and Cody Barber will start at cornerback.
--
Must-see games
Danville opens the season with home games vs. Lawrence County and a rivalry game vs. Falkville.
--
Final word
"I think we sort of limped into the playoffs last year, but give our guys credit, we were a young team and we won the games we had to win to get in," Williams said. "This year we feel like we're in a better position to win even more."
