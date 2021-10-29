DANVILLE – Five different Danville players scored touchdowns as the Hawks concluded their season with a 35-28 win over visiting Lawrence County on Friday.
The Hawks finished the season with a 5-5 record, while the Red Devils finished 0-10 under first-year head coach Trent Walker.
Quarterback Gage Taylor started the scoring for Danville with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Moises Para added the PAT.
Moments later, Taylor tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kohl Randolph as the Danville lead grew to 13-0 with 3:34 to play in the first quarter.
Bo Huff scored on a 2-yard run for the Hawks in the second quarter and Joseph Whisenatt added the 2-point conversion on a pass from Taylor to extend the lead to 21-0.
A 16-yard touchdown reception by Dylan McCleskey and a 13-yard touchdown run by Tanner Colburn pushed Danville’s lead to 35-0 at halftime.
Austin Williams had three rushing touchdowns for Lawrence County in the second half, scoring on runs of 13, 8 and 4 yards. Lawrence County’s Braiden Fountain caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Parker Frost with 1:16 left to play to finish the scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.