DANVILLE — It’s not over until it’s over, and the Danville Hawks proved that Tuesday night.
The No. 9-ranked team in Class 3A pulled out a 58-54 overtime win over Phil Campbell to advance to the Area 15 tournament championship game Friday at 6 p.m.
Danville trailed after each of the first three quarters. It took a buzzer beater put-back by Gage Taylor to force the overtime period at 48-48.
It was Kohl Randolph scoring five points and three free throws from Taylor that made the difference late in the overtime period.
Danville plays East Lawrence in Friday’s finals. The Eagles made it a doubleheader thriller night at Danville with a 48-45 win over Vinemont.
“We weren’t expecting a game like this tonight, but I guess we should have,” Randolph said. “We beat them by just two at their place. They have a really good team and they played hard tonight.”
Randolph averages 17 points. Phil Campbell’s plan was to stop him with a box-and-one defense. The one defender stayed elbow to elbow with the senior all night.
Phil Campbell led 19-14 after the first quarter, 27-25 at halftime and 33-31 after three quarters. The lead grew to 38-31 with 5:49 to play. That’s when Danville went on a 10-0 run to take a 41-38 lead.
The lead went back and forth with Phil Campbell going up 48-46 with a 3 from Canaan Clay with 22 seconds left. That forced Taylor’s put back at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
In overtime the lead changed three times. Danville got it for good at 53-52 when Randolph stole the ball and drove inside for the basket. Another Randolph steal and layup made it 55-52 with 34 seconds left.
Phil Campbell had a chance to tie the game with less than 10 seconds left, but a layup rolled around the rim and fell off.
“It’s good to play a game like this especially when you win it,” Danville coach Scott Ellis said. “We may be in some more situations like this.”
Danville (23-7) advanced to the Northwest Regional finals last season. Expectations were high for this season with eight seniors on the roster. Taylor is one of few underclassmen who play regularly.
“We had a lot of people step up big tonight, especially Gage Taylor,” Randolph said. “He kept our season alive.”
Randolph ended the night with 13 points. Witten Morgan scored 12, including a big 3 in the fourth quarter. Taylor and Carter Holladay each had 11 points.
Phil Campbell hit 17 of 20 free throws. Danville hit 9 of 18.
