Every softball coach’s dream is to have a pitcher who can throw it past hitters and pile up strikeouts.
It’s a nightmare for opponents.
Two teams with pitchers like that this season were Danville and West Morgan. Danville’s Blayne Godfrey struck out 365 in 195 innings. West Morgan’s Abby Lindsey struck out 334 in 218 innings.
What makes this really amazing is that both Godfrey and Lindsey just finished their freshmen seasons.
Godfrey and Lindsey are The Daily’s Class 1A-4A Players of the Year. Godfrey is also a Class 3A first-team All-State selection. Lindsey is a Class 4A second-team All-State selection.
What does it take to get to this level at such a young age? Hard work and leadership seem to be at least two of the ingredients.
“Nobody works harder than Blayne Godfrey,” Danville coach Lori Bailey said. “Her work ethic is insane. That’s why she’s so good.
“Right now she throws in the low to mid 60s. Her goal is to be throwing 70 mph one day, and no doubt she will.”
Godfrey pitched on the varsity as a seventh grader and was a second-team All-State selection in 2019.
For Lindsey, leadership helps her stand out. Late in the Morgan County Tournament, West Morgan was playing Danville in a loser’s bracket game. Lindsey was in the pitching circle and got nailed on the shin by a screaming line drive. Many of the spectators reacted to the loud sound of the ball hitting her leg.
At first glance it looked like a serious injury. Then as she got up and tried to walk it off, it looked like maybe she had escaped serious injury but would probably be done for the night.
Not Lindsey. She stayed in the game and led West Morgan to a 7-3 win. She then shut down Priceville in a 7-1 win to advance to the final. West Morgan would fall to 7A Austin in the final, 3-1, but Lindsey was throwing strikes to the end.
“I couldn’t let my team down,” Lindsey said. “It didn’t feel that bad at first, but the next day I could really feel it.”
She threw all 13 innings in those three tournament games and rolled up 22 strikeouts, including 12 vs. Austin.
“Our team feeds off her success,” West Morgan coach Victoria Burleson said. “When she’s going good, which is almost all of the time, our team plays with a lot of confidence.”
Both pitchers just missed getting the opportunity to perform on the big stage at the state tournament.
Plainview won the Class 3A state championship. One of Plainview’s wins at the North Regional was 2-1 over Danville. Godfrey struck out eight while giving up five hits and one walk. Plainview’s All-State sophomore pitcher Lily Boswell gave up four hits and walked one.
“This was a good season for our team,” Godfrey said. “My teammates did a great job of making me look good.”
West Morgan’s two losses at the North Regional were to North Jackson, 3-2, and Rogers, 2-0. Lindsey allowed two earned runs with six strikeouts in the loss to North Jackson and senior All-State pitcher Hadley Burnette. Lindsey gave up one earned run and struck out six in the loss to Rogers and junior All-State pitcher Hannah Price.
North Jackson went on to win the Class 4A state championship the next week by beating Rogers twice in the championship finals.
“We had a lot of ups and downs this season, but it really started feeling different at the Morgan County Tournament,” Lindsey said. “That’s when we started playing for each other. That was a lot of fun.”
