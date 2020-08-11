Cameron Moore wanted his junior season to be different.
The Danville running back had been a major part of the team’s 2018 campaign, but it was one to forget. The Hawks went 0-10 in coach Shannon McGregory’s first year.
“Everybody was disappointed in that year,” Moore said. “It just made us want to work hard and come back the next year and make things better.”
Thankfully, change came for the Hawks heading into Moore’s junior season. Quarterback Luke Nail transferred in and almost immediately became the starter. Nail threw for 2,001 yards in 10 games with Madison Academy the year before.
That allowed McGregory to switch his offense from the wing-T to a spread style with Nail leading the show. Next to him was Moore, a bruising back who had enough speed to take advantage of Nail spreading out the defense.
“We took some players out of the box, and I think that helped him,” McGregory said.
McGregory plans to use the same spread style that helped his offense succeed in 2019. Danville opens this season with a home game against Brewer on Aug. 21.
The change made way for a productive season for the 6-foot running back. Moore rushed for 915 yards and 12 touchdowns on 157 carries. He also caught 19 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. He landed on the Decatur Daily’s Class 1A-4A All-Area team.
“I feel like I didn’t really give my all the year we went 0-10,” Moore said. “After that is when I started to give everything I had. I gave 100% my junior season.”
As Moore surged, so did the Hawks. Danville started the season 0-2 and things looked to be more of the same. Then, it rallied to go 5-1 over the next six games to clinch its first playoff spot since 2009. Danville lost its final two regular-season games to finish 5-5.
Moore said the team’s overall improvement began in the offseason.
“We started going to 7-on-7 competitions more,” Moore said. “Getting Luke was a big help, too. I just tried to work hard and work on my receiving during those camps.”
The Hawks’ playoff game was at Deshler with Moore and Nail being the key players for the Hawks just as they had been the entire year.
“Everybody was so excited for the playoffs,” Moore said. “It was just so exciting to the town of Danville.”
Unfortunately for Moore, a concussion made him leave the game in the third quarter.
It was a tough blow for his first playoff game ever. Danville lost 44-6.
“I was really nervous,” Moore said. “The tension was high in the air and you could feel it. I honestly teared up in the locker room after I got hurt. I couldn’t believe I got knocked out of the game like that.”
Still, McGregory was pleased with the strides that Moore made from his sophomore to junior season. Those ran parallel to the strides the program made as a whole.
“He had a year of experience. That’s always a good thing for a high school football player,” McGregory said. “I think heading into this year, he’ll be even more comfortable.”
Danville loses Nail this season, but Moore comes back as a crucial senior.
The Hawks are still looking for Nail’s replacement. Dylan Parker, Gage Taylor and Percy Smith are competing for the job. Having a proven running back like Moore could take some pressure off of the new signal caller.
“I always want to do better than the year before,” Moore said. “Everybody has been working so hard.”
