DANVILLE — Danville surrendered a 33-yard John Cheatham field goal midway through the second quarter but scored 28 unanswered points to secure a 28-3 win over Class 3A, Region 8 rival Colbert Heights on Friday.
For the third straight week, Danville’s defense held the opposing team to single digits in scoring. The Hawks (3‐0, 1-0 in the region) allowed seven points each to Brewer and Falkville. The unit took command of the game in the second half by forcing and recovering four fumbles. Carson Cox had a 38-yard interception return for a score.
Head coach Andro Williams has "been preaching hard-nosed, smash-mouth football, since Day 1," Grayson Glenn said. Glenn recovered two fumbles and had a touchdown catch. "And I think we've really bought into that, into what he's doing here and his program and his playbook."
Cox agreed.
"Coach came in, told us to play hard, fast and physical and go out there and beat the brakes out of people," Cox said.
"We try to talk about bend but don't break," Williams said. "The main thing is find a way to get it done and be resilient when it's time. Be great on third down, and be great in the red zone. That's what we've preached from Day 1."
The offense provided additional support from Carson Crowe and Tanner Colburn, who each rushed for a touchdown.
"That's my first rushing touchdown in high school," Crowe said. "So they just kind of threw me in there, and I did what I could do."
Similar to last week against Falkville, the Hawks missed early scoring chances. Danville took the opening drive as far as Colbert Heights' 24 but stalled on downs at the 27.
Colbert Heights scored its field goal at the 7:47 mark of the second quarter after starting its drive at Danville’s 19.
The Hawks responded with an 11-play drive that culminated in Gage Taylor's nine-yard touchdown pass to Glenn with 1:22 remaining before halftime. The extra point try failed.
Danville added another score before intermission when Cox picked off a Colbert Heights pass and scored with six seconds to go in the half.
Crowe scored from six yards out with 6:53 left in the third quarter after Glenn recovered a fumble at the Colbert Heights 30.
Glenn's second recovery at Colbert Heights' 27 with 3:58 remaining in the game set up Colburn's five-yard scoring run (1:46).
Danville will host Lauderdale County on Friday in region play. Colbert Heights (1-2, 0-1) will host Elkmont in another region matchup.
