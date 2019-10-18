MADISON — Danville's opening drive, a time-consuming touchdown march that featured 72 rushing yards, in a key Class 4A Region 7 contest against St. John Paul II Catholic offered a perfect snapshot of what it takes to beat the high-flying Falcons.
Unfortunately for the Hawks, the remaining 40 minutes were a snapshot of just how much Falcons junior quarterback Seth Brown can take over a game. The diminutive dynamo accounted for 475 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the Falcons to a 63-34 victory over the visiting Hawks at Discovery Middle School.
For good measure, the 5-foot-5, 140-pound Brown added Homecoming King to his resume in the halftime ceremony.
“We knew we had a large challenge against these guys, especially the quarterback,” said Danville head coach Shannon McGregory. “What you got to do is hold the ball, your offense has to be your best defense.”
That’s why the nine-play, 72-yard drive, which culminated in a 2-yard touchdown run by Luke Nail, was just what McGregory ordered. After that, though, Brown went to work. By halftime, Brown had thrown for 235 yards and five touchdowns to lead his team to a 42-14 lead.
However, the first-half problems for Danville weren’t all related to defending Brown. The Hawks (5-4 overall, 4-2 Region 7) moved the ball well but made several critical errors, including a pair of turnovers.
The Falcons (6-2 overall, 4-2 Region 7) opened the second half with Brown’s sixth touchdown pass, a 32-yard strike to Sean Zerkle. But the Hawks refused to fold. Running back Cameron Moore scored on an 8-yard run, and Nail followed with a 5-yard scoring run to trim the deficit to 49-28 with 3:04 left in the third quarter.
Any chance of a miracle comeback was doused those when Brown scored on runs of 2 and 24 yards. Danville closed the scoring with 42.3 seconds left on a 1-yard run by Brycen Templeton.
Moore finished with 173 rushing yards on 20 carries and caught three passes for 38 yards. Nail rushed for 89 yards and threw for 81 more. As a team, the Hawks gained 399 yards on the ground.
