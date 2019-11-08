TUSCUMBIA — Bryan Hogan rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries, leading Deshler to a Class 4A playoff-opening win over Danville, 44-6, on Friday night.
Deshler (8-3) used a variety of big plays to put away Danville early. Four of Deshler’s six touchdowns came on plays of 35 yards or longer, including Hogan’s runs of 73 and 66 yards.
The Tigers, who will host Oneonta next Friday, led 37-0 at the half. Danville’s only score came on a 9-yard run by Ethan Sapp with 3:01 to play.
