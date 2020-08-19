Lay of the land
Danville moves down to Class 3A after spending six years in Class 4A. The Hawks competed in Region 7 and Region 8 during its last run in Class 3A, which lasted from 1984-2013. (The AHSAA's region format began in 2000.) Danville will be in Region 8 this time around with Clements, Colbert Heights, East Lawrence, Elkmont, Lauderdale County and Phil Campbell. It opens its region schedule with a road contest against Colbert Heights on Sept. 4. Its home opener in region play will be two weeks later against East Lawrence on Sept. 18.
Danville will face Brewer at home Friday for its first non-region game. Its other non-region contests include a road game against Falkville on Aug. 28, a home game against Priceville on Sept. 25 and a road game against Lawrence County on Oct. 30.
Head coach
Shannon McGregory enters his third year as head coach, with a record of 5-16 at Danville. He is 50-79 in the state of Alabama. He had previous stops at Colbert Heights (1998-2004) and South Lamar (2013-2015) before becoming the defensive coordinator at Danville and later head coach.
Last season
If McGregory promised improvements in year two, he lived up to them. The Hawks went 5-6 with a playoff appearance a year after going 0-10 in his first year. Danville won four region games against North Jackson, West Morgan, Priceville and DAR. It was 5-3 before losing the last three games of the season, including a 44-6 loss to Deshler in the first round of the playoffs.
“I think that was a very good step for us,” McGregory said. “This year is going to be interesting regardless because of everything going on.”
Last three seasons
Danville went 3-7 in 2017— its last season under Josh LouAllen. McGregory took over in 2018, and the Hawks failed to win a game before making the playoffs last year. Danville is 8-23 in its last three seasons. Its last winning season came in 2009 when it went 7-4.
Words to grow on
“In order to have success, you have to experience success,” McGregory said. “It increases your appetite for success. It makes you hungrier.”
Quarterback
McGregory said the quarterback position is wide open heading into the season. The Hawks lost senior Luke Nail, who will play for North Alabama this year. Nail threw for 1,197 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 854 yards and 14 touchdowns. Dylan Parker, Gage Taylor and Percy Smith will compete for the position.
Offense
Running back Cameron Moore returns after a productive junior season. He rushed for 915 yards and 12 touchdowns on 157 carries. He also had 235 receiving yards and one touchdown. McGregory said Tyler Sumerel and Lane Flowers will be key players on the offensive line as seniors.
Defense
McGregory said Ryan Jones will be a key player up front but said the unit will have a lot of question marks. He also pointed out Justice Huff, a linebacker, as another key player on defense.
“We’re not going to have a lot of depth on defense,” McGregory said. “We’re going to need more guys to step up and fill some holes."
Must-see games
Danville opens its season with Morgan County rival Brewer in a non-region game. That will be a test for Danville, which lost to the Patriots 37-8 last season.
Final word
“We have talent and potential to be a pretty good team,” McGregory said. “Depth will be an issue. Everything is good until someone gets hurt, so if we stay away from injuries and get better every day, we can end up having a positive season.”
