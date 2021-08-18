Lay of the land
The Danville Hawks will be in Class 3A Region 8. Other teams in the region include Clements, Colbert Heights, East Lawrence, Elkmont, Lauderdale County and Phil Campbell. East Lawrence was last year's region champion, with Lauderdale County, Phil Campbell and Colbert Heights finishing second, third and fourth, respectively.
---
Head coach
Andro Williams will start his first season as head coach. Williams is the first African-American head football coach at an integrated school in Morgan County history.
This will be Williams' 15th season as a head coach. He holds a 124-49 overall record with 11 playoff appearances at Linden (10) and W.S. Neal (1). He won six region championships at Linden and led the Patriots to the Class 1A state championship game in 2011.
---
Last season
Danville (2-8, 1-5) finished sixth in the region and missed the playoffs after advancing in 2019 for the first time since 2009. The Hawks averaged 15.8 points per game, while giving up an average of 37.2.
---
Last three seasons
Danville went 7-24 the past three seasons under previous head coach Shannon McGregory.
---
Words to grow on
"Football is football. We're in the business to help teach kids how to be better in life," Williams said. "This sport teaches life lessons, and everywhere I've been that's the way I've tried to do it."
Williams has spent his entire coaching career in south Alabama but plans to bring the same mentality that earned him his championship pedigree, to north Alabama and Danville.
"A lot of these kids have been really engaged and have bought into what we want to do," Williams said. "The community support has been great and that really helps to get the kids to buy in. I've been really pleased with our guys."
---
Quarterback
Junior Gage Taylor returns this year. Taylor passed for 866 yards and five touchdowns a season ago.
"He's a very intelligent and smart kid and I've been real pleased with his progression," Williams said. "He's come a long way and I expect him to take some big steps as a player and a leader."
Taylor passed for 866 yards and five touchdowns a season ago. Williams believes his system will allow Taylor to perform even better in 2021.
"He's around a bunch of skill guys and I'm expecting him to help orchestrate what we're doing," Williams said. "He's been picking up the system we have him in, he likes it and I think it will work well for him. It will allow him to hurt people with his arm and legs."
---
Offense
Williams said he has spent time watching film of his team from last season but hasn't dwelled too much on the guys that won't be returning.
"I'm just concentrating on the guys we have coming back, and the younger guys will have to step up, because they're the ones that will be leading us forward," he said.
The biggest loss will be running back Cameron Moore, who led the team with 941 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. Also gone will be Ethan Sapp, who had 211 yards receiving.
---
Defense
Many of the players who play on offense will play on both sides of the ball.
Williams says the strength will be the secondary and he hopes they will be a bend but don't break unit.
---
Must-see games
Danville open the season with two straight games against Morgan County teams. The Hawks travel to Brewer and host Falkville. Danville is 4-4 all-time vs. the Patriots and leads Falkville 27-19.
---
Final word
"We've got a lot of seniors that have been around a lot of football, so you expect them to be able to play some football," Williams said. "They've picked up our system really quickly. Now the next part is we have to condition our bodies to be able to go four quarters. We weren't at that point when I got here but we're catching up. Once we do that, we have a chance to put a good product on the field."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.