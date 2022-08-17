--
Lay of the land
Danville will be in Class 3A, Region 7 with Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, J.B. Pennington, Madison Academy, Susan Moore and Vinemont.
Head coach
Danville enters its second season under Andro Williams. The Hawks went 5-5 in year one.
Last season
Danville (5-5, 2-4) finished fifth in Class 3A, Region 8.
Last three seasons
The Hawks have gone 12-19 under two head coaches — Williams and Shannon McGregory — with one playoff appearance.
Words to grow on
"This is the youngest group I've ever coached. We only have about 5-6 juniors and seniors and 30 freshmen and sophomores," said Andro Williams. "But it's exciting. we feel like we have a chance to lay a solid foundation and build to success in years to come."
Quarterback
Senior Gage Taylor is back after throwing for 1,182 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, However, quarterback might not be Taylor's main role this year.
Sophomore Ben Ellenburg will step in to take reps at quarterback, while Taylor will move to an athlete role where he will split time at receiver and quarterback.
"We're trying to build depth and maximize our potential," Williams said. "Ben has a bright future and Gage is a great athlete, so we want to try and get the ball in their hands in as many different ways as possible."
Offense
The Hawks will have to replace leading rushing Carson Crowe, who rushed for 501 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.
Expected to replace him are sophomore Sawyer Tapscott and freshman Kade Taylor.
Kohl Randolph, who led the team with 757 yards receiving and eight touchdowns in 2021, also departed.
Senior Tristan Bishop and Jacobi Batts will see time as starters. John Salvia and Jaegon Barnett will play at tight end.
The Hawks return three starters along the offensive line in sophomores Caden and Cole Flowers and Ryder Reeves. Landon Hanserd and Lane Strawser will fill the other two spots.
Defense
On the defensive line Hanserd and Cory Thibodeaux will play at the nose guard position, while Tapscott, Caden Flowers, Salvia and Mitchell Owens will see time at the end positions.
Flowers, Matthew Tidwell, Kade Taylor and Bishop will play at linebacker, In the secondary, Gage Taylor returns and will be joined by Cody Barber, Ellenburg, Batts and Jackson Randolph.
Must-see games
A two-game non-region stretch at Lawrence County and at county rival Falkville could give the Hawks valuable momentum going into play against a manageable region schedule.
Final word
"We have goals we want to reach and expectations to win," Williams said. "We want to do things that have never been done at Danville before."
