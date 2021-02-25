HANCEVILLE — Danville’s magical run to the Elite Eight wasn’t destined to go any further.
The Hawks were playing in the finals of the Northwest Regional tournament, their first trip since 2005. But their run came to an end against Winfield, 60-28.
The Pirates, fresh off an upset of Lauderdale County in the Sweet 16, couldn’t be stopped. They led 21-10 after the first quarter and 38-18 at the half.
Normally a superb shooting team, Danville couldn’t find any traction in the first half. The Hawks were 7 of 25 from the field, including 3 of 14 from 3-point range.
“We picked a bad night to have shooting woes,” said Danville head coach Scott Ellis. “A lot of that had to do with how they defended us. They extended us out, and their intensity and pressure affected us. So, give credit to them; they’re a great team, and they played a great game.”
Danville isn’t the first strong-shooting team to struggle at Wallace State. The sheer size of Tom Drake Coliseum has proven to be an issue for sharpshooting teams in the past, especially teams with players making their first appearance, such as Danville.
“You like to think it doesn't, but the truth is that probably played a role in it,” Ellis said. “The depth perception, with the way the 3-point lines are staggered, your guys probably don’t realize that they’re shooting at the collegiate level. We had some shots come up short in the first half, so that’s proof that just that slight difference can affect you.”
Kohl Randolph finished the game with 14 points, while star KJ Melson was held to just five.
Despite the loss, it was still a tremendous year for the Hawks, who finished 19-10. Their first trip to the regional finals in 16 years will be a building block going forward.
“You hate it for the kids, but being here and having a chance to move forward, we’re really blessed,” Ellis said. “The last four years we’ve been stuck in the sub-regionals, so, to finally get over that hump, it was special. Hopefully this will help our program grow for the future.”
