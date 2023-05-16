DANVILLE — It’s been an amazing softball season for the Danville community.
It seems like at least two or three times a week the community can watch former Danville All-State player Emma Broadfoot on TV playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
This week the Danville faithful can travel to Oxford and watch the high school team play in the state tournament for the first time since 2007. The Danville Hawks play St. James on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.
Seeing Broadfoot play at Alabama has not been a surprise. She transferred from North Alabama last summer. Anyone who followed her through high school and at UNA knew Alabama would have to find a way to get her bat in the lineup.
Danville advancing to the state tournament is a little different. It’s a bit of a surprise, even for the most loyal fans. Any preseason expectations probably mostly vanished when the team got off to a rough start.
“We struggled early, and we’re such a young team,” Danville coach Christy Ferguson said. “Then we played in tournaments near the end of the season at Cullman and Muscle Shoals and for some reason it started to click.”
The Hawks (17-22) are the only team from Morgan County to advance to state this year. They are also the only team out of the 56 in the state tournament with a losing record.
There’s no bigger fan of the team’s success than Broadfoot, who has stayed close to the program. She even got to come to an area tournament game.
“Words really can’t describe how proud I am of these girls for working hard, trusting the process and making it to state,” Broadfoot said. “I know the beginning of the season was rough at times, but it doesn’t matter how you start. It matters how you finish.”
Ferguson knows how good things can happen when a team is playing well late in the season. She coached Hartselle to state championships in 2014 and 2018. She was an assistant coach for three more state championship teams at Hartselle. She also played on a state championship team at Falkville.
“After we had that win over Elkmont to put us in the regional, it was like everybody started speaking the same language,” Ferguson said.
One of the big highlights at regional was a 7-5 come-from-behind win over Mars Hill. A key hit was Hanah Tillman’s fifth-inning home run that put the Hawks up for good. Tillman’s mother, Katie Tillman, played for Ferguson at Hartselle.
“I’ve heard all kinds of stories about when my Mom played at Hartselle,” Tillman said. “Hitting that home run gave me a story to remember. I would like to add some more memories this week.”
Tillman is the team’s lone senior. The roster has just three juniors. There are five sophomores, three freshmen, two eighth-graders and two seventh-graders.
One of the eighth-graders is pitching ace McKinley McCaghren. She has a 10-14 pitching record, but the ERA is 3.50. She’s struck out 159 in 130 innings. Her mother, Sarah McNutt, also played at Hartselle for Ferguson.
“My family has always been super competitive,” McCaghren said. “I’m super excited about making the trip to state. It’s just like everything has come together.”
Community support for Danville softball is strong. There have been so many offers to feed the team that they all can’t be accepted before time to head to state. One donor has chartered a bus for the team to use.
Broadfoot and Alabama teammates Ashley Prange, Kali Heivlin, Alex Salter and Jordan Stephens sent the Danville girls a video wishing them success at state.
“I won’t get to come to state because we are getting ready for our regional this week,” Broadfoot said. “I wish them the best of luck. I know no matter the result, the whole Danville community, including me, is proud of what they’ve done.”
