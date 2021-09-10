DANVILLE — Danville outscored its opponent in the second half for the third straight week.
Unfortunately for the Hawks, they trailed 21-0 at halftime and fell short to Class 3A, Region 8 rival Lauderdale County, 33-17, on Friday.
Tanner Colburn had a touchdown run for Danville (3-1, 1-1). Gage Taylor threw a scoring pass to Kohl Randolph. Moises Parra had a 26-yard field goal.
Defensively, Carson Crowe had a fumble recovery and a forced fumble for Hawks. Dylan McCleskey recovered a fumble and Grayson Glenn picked off a Lauderdale County pass.
Danville allowed 33 points after surrendering only 17 total points in its 3-0 start.
Danville coach Andro Williams said the Hawks struggled to match Lauderdale County's speed and physicality in the first half.
"They played faster than us, more physical than us," Williams said. "I don't know if we caught up with them until probably the second half, the speed and physicality of the game."
Eric Fuqua Jr. scored on a quarterback sneak and threw a touchdown pass to Ethan Hamm for the Tigers (4-0, 2-0). Braxton Rose had two rushing scores. Jaylon Byrd added another touchdown run. Hamm also had an interception.
"The offensive line did a good job," Lauderdale County coach Jeff Mason said. "The defense played well for about three and a half quarters. Then it seemed like we gassed. Danville’s a good football team. They didn't quit."
Lauderdale County led 7-0 for most of the first half following Fuqua's run at 5:46 remaining in the first quarter.
A pivotal moment in the game came in the final minutes of the half. Crowe's interception at the Tigers' 30 with 2:26 left before intermission set up Danville with an opportunity to tie the game.
Lauderdale County answered on the next play with Hamm's interception that he returned to Danville’s 2. Rose rushed for a touchdown on the next play at the 2:03 mark of the second quarter.
The Tigers' defense recovered a Danville fumble on the first play of the Hawks' next series. Fuqua connected with Hamm for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds left in the half to expand Lauderdale County's lead to 21-0.
Lauderdale County increased its advantage to 27-0 with Rose's 1-yard run at the 8:43 mark of the third quarter.
Following that score, Danville’s offense got on track with 17 straight points in its next three possessions to pull within 27-17 with 9:14 left in the game.
Parra's field goal came with 6:58 remaining in the third period.
Danville forced a Lauderdale County punt, and Colburn scored on a six-yard run with 1:44 to go in the frame.
Crowe forced a Tigers fumble that McCleskey recovered at Lauderdale County's 28 at the 10:07 mark of the fourth quarter. Danville converted on the turnover with Taylor's 39-yard touchdown pass to Randolph (9:14).
Lauderdale County padded its lead on the following drive. Byrd scored on a 10-yard run with six minutes remaining.
Fuqua talked about the Tigers' perseverance in holding off Danville’s late rally.
"Just stay to the course," Fuqua said. "We work on this every day, and we just stayed to the course. That's all it is."
After three weeks in a row at home, Danville will travel to East Lawrence on Friday for a region game. Lauderdale County will host region opponent Elkmont.
