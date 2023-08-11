DANVILLE — Danville head coach Andros Williams said junior Ben Ellenburg is a "team player."
That makes sense, since the role coaches are asking one of their top players to fill this year isn't an easy one.
In 2022, Ellenburg took over the starting quarterback job, while previous starter Gage Taylor was moved into an athlete role and played at a variety of positions.
This year, sophomore Jace Glenn is taking over at quarterback and Ellenburg is moving into the athlete spot.
"It's different," said Ellenburg. "I saw Gage go through the same thing last year, so that's helped me prepare for the job. Me and Gage had a great relationship, and me and Jace are working together to help each other in the same way."
It's not as if he was a bad quarterback. In fact, it was quite the opposite.
In 2022, Ellenburg threw for over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns and led the Hawks to just their second playoff appearance since 2009.
But because Williams is one of Danville's top athletes, Williams said he wants to maximize the team's potential by moving him around the offense.
"Ben is a team player. He understands the importance of what we're asking him to do," said Williams. "I think he's found his niche as well. Recently his weight room numbers jumped higher than anybody else on the team's did."
"He's a hard worker, too. I'll be up here at nine at night and he'll be texting me asking me if he can get in the weight room," added Williams. "I wish I had a team full of Ben Ellenburgs."
This season, Ellenburg's primary position on offense will be slot receiver. However, you could see him line up outside, in the backfield or even at quarterback again. He'll also start at safety again as he did last season.
Ellenburg wasn't shy in admitting how tough a task it can be playing all those positions.
"It's definitely mentally challenging," said Ellenburg. "I've had to really study because it's important to know, not just what I need to do, but what other people have to do, too."
Ellenburg said being a former quarterback has helped him because he needed an understanding of the entire offense anyway.
Danville is set to open the season Aug. 25 at home vs. Lawrence County. Despite having no seniors, the Hawks are hoping to improve on their 2022 season, when they made the playoffs with just two seniors.
"Making the playoffs was a huge confidence boost," said Ellenburg. "Now we know that we can make the playoffs, and we have even more experience this season than we did last year."
Personally, he's hoping to obtain some unique stats this season.
"I think it would be pretty cool if I could catch a touchdown, throw a touchdown, run for a touchdown, get a pick-six. Just kind of do everything."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.