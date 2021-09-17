DANVILLE — The Danville football team jumped out to a 3-0 record before falling to Lauderdale County, 33-17, last week in Class 3A, Region 8 play.
That first loss has diminished a great start by the Hawks. The first 3-0 start since 2015 surpassed last year's 2-8 win total and was fueled by several key players who expanded their roles to playing on both sides of the football.
"I'm enjoying just having some guys that are trying to be coachable," first-year Danville head coach Andro Williams said. "Trying to give their all in everything they do."
Prominent among those players has been senior running back/linebacker Bo Huff.
One of the defensive leaders, Huff is second on the team in tackles (35) after four games. The Hawks lost 2020 rushing leader Cameron Moore to graduation and Huff has emerged as the team's top runner with 258 yards on 50 carries with one touchdown. He shares carries with junior Tanner Colburn, who has compiled 198 yards and two touchdowns on 66 carries.
"The first time I saw film on Danville High School from last year the first thing I noticed is (Huff's) play and that he played hard," Williams said. "He doesn't really raise his voice a whole lot. He's just a guy that goes about his business and tries to get it done."
Senior defensive back Carson Cox leads the team in interceptions (2) and returned one of them 55 yards for a touchdown against Colbert Heights. Cox said Huff's two-way contributions have provided a lift for the Hawks.
"He's helped us a lot," Cox said. "He plays both sides. I know it's hard on him but he still don't take a rep off. He always works hard. In practice he steps up there and he goes 100 percent. And then whenever he gets on that field he's the same way."
Huff said his game preparation has remained consistent in his increased role on offense.
"Last year I didn't really get the ball that much," Huff said. "This year I'm getting it a little bit more. I didn't make many adjustments (other than) I just had to get used to the amount of times I get the ball."
Junior quarterback Gage Taylor and senior receiver Kohl Randolph, primarily used on offense, have also been starters in the defensive backfield this season.
Randolph leads the team in catches (15), receiving yards (258) and touchdown receptions (2). Taylor has thrown for 486 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 125 yards and three scores on 23 carries and is one of Danville's leading tacklers with 20.
Taylor said playing on defense has helped him with his awareness in how to read opposing defenses when he is in his more accustomed quarterback role.
"I read the quarterback at safety so it helps me when I'm back at quarterback to read the safety," Taylor said. "It reminds me I need to read everybody."
Williams has been pleased with each players progress in learning their added defensive responsibilities.
"Those guys didn't touch the field on defense last year but those two guys are starting in our interior defensive backfield and they're doing an excellent job for us," Williams said.
Taylor's and Randolph's defensive contributions aided in Danville giving up just 17 points in its first three games. The Hawks surrendered more than 37 points per game in 2020.
Senior linebacker Carson Crowe, the Hawks' leading tackler (46) credited Williams and his staff for preparing the players for each game.
"Coach Williams does a phenomenal job on preparing us," Crowe said. "He critiques the little things. Every day he says 'perfect your craft.'"
Crowe is another example of Danville's numerous versatile performers. He ran for a 6-yard score in Danville's 28-3 win over Colbert Heights on Sept. 3.
Danville (3-1, 1-1) visits region rival East Lawrence (0-3, 0-1) tonight at 7
