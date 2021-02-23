Masyn Marchbanks scored 15 points, Alyssa McMinemon finished with 14, and Hartselle defeated Madison Academy 51-44 in the Class 6A Northwest Regional semifinals on Monday.
Lillyanna Cartee added 10 points for the Tigers, who play powerhouse Hazel Green for the regional championship at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Wallace State in Hanceville.
Hartselle led 17-11 after one quarter before Madison Academy rallied to cut the Hartselle lead to 27-26 at halftime. The Tigers led 41-37 after three quarters.
Nequoia Adams had 15 points, Halia Morris 13 and Libby Privett 10 for Madison Academy.
• East Limestone girls 63, Wenonah 52: Jirah Rogers finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds to help East Limestone advance to today’s Class 5A Northwest Regional final.
The Indians will play Mae Jemison at Wallace State at 2 p.m.
Bryanna Johnson had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists for East Limestone. Taylor Ferrar added 14 points.
• Danville boys 62, Carbon Hill 52 (OT): Tied 45-45 at the end of regulation, Danville outscored Carbon Hill 17-7 in overtime to advance to the Class 3A Northwest Regional championship game at Wallace State.
The Hawks will play Winfield at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
KJ Melson finished with 26 points, five rebounds and four assists for Danville. Kohl Randolph finished with 20 points and five rebounds for the Hawks and Dylan Parker added seven points and seven rebounds.
Ishmael Jones led Carbon Hill with 16 points.
• Meek girls 42, R.A. Hubbard 31: Hubbard finished its season with a loss in the 1A Northwest Regional semifinals.
• Pickens County boys 82, R.A. Hubbard 61: The defending state champion Tornadoes beat the Chiefs in the 1A Northwest Regional semifinals.
