Stars in the spotlight
Quarterback Luke Nail transfers into Danville from Madison Academy. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound signal caller was a second-team All-State selection last season after throwing for 2,001 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 games. He completed 54% of his passes.
Lay of the land
Danville competes in Class 4A, Region 7 with North Jackson, St. John Paul II, D.A.R. Randolph, Fairview, Priceville and West Morgan.
The Hawks open their region schedule with a home game against North Jackson before going on the road to West Morgan. Danville plays Falkville, Brewer and Holly Pond for its non-region schedule.
Head coach
Shannon McGregory enters his second season after going 0-10 last year. He was the Hawks' defensive coordinator prior to becoming head coach. McGregory previously coached at South Lamar and Colbert Heights before Danville.
Last season
The Hawks failed to get a win last season while competing in a tough region. Its last win came on the final game in 2017.
Last three seasons
Danville is 8-22 in its last three seasons. That includes a 3-7 record in 2017 and a 5-5 record the year before. The Hawks haven’t made the playoffs since 2009. They have three playoff wins in school history.
Words to grow on
“You can be the strongest athlete in the weight room, but that has to translate to the field,” McGregory said. “I’ll be interested to see how well everything we have done translates to Friday nights.”
Quarterback
Nail will give Danville an added dimension after last season. Nail, who participated in the Elite 11 Regional Showcase, is a pocket passer with a strong arm.
Offense
Cameron Moore, Daulton Madison and Bryson Templeton will pace the running game. The Hawks leaned on the run last season and failed to draw defenders out of the box.
Adding Nail and bringing back talented running backs should help Danville be more balanced. Dalton Dixon and Davis Northcutt will be two of Nail’s main targets. Jabe Anderson, Tyler Sumerel and Brandon Flowers will anchor the offensive line.
“Last year we didn't have balance,” McGregory said. “Teams didn’t think we could throw the football. So, they’d put 10 in the box. They made us throw the ball. Now, teams won’t be able to do that.”
Defense
Ethan Sapp and Jake Waddell will be in the secondary. Northcutt and Dixon will be alongside them. Madison and Kameron Hogan will be in the middle at linebacker. McGregory plans to use a large rotation on the defensive line.
Must-see games
Danville hosts Falkville for the first game of the season. The two teams have played 44 times in history. Danville leads the series 27-17 and has won nine of the last 11 contestants. The first game between these two rivals came in 1970.
Final word
“It’s going to come down to execution and being dependable,” McGregory said. “We, as a coaching staff, set the precedent and establish the idea that we have to be technicians. We aren’t going to out-athlete anybody. We have to do things right and better than other teams.”
— Matthew Speakman
