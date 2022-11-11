DANVILLE — A.J. Holladay finished with a game-high 21 points to lead Danville to a 79-48 win over Tharptown on Friday.
"(The coaching staff) teaches us to get after it on defense," Holladay said. "Our mentality is shoot the ball and play defense. If we play defense, we'll win the game, and our energy has got to be up, or we'll lose the game."
Huntley Segars scored 16 points for the Hawks (1-0) and Joseph Smith had 10.
"We started practice on Monday," first-year Danville coach Ben Mastin said. "Football lost on Friday (in the first round of the playoffs). We only had ... three days of practice. I gave them Wednesday off. We had a lot of guys sick. So I thought it was good. I was pleased. I was nervous because I didn't know how we'd come out and play. A lot of new guys out here. They had nine or 10 seniors last year, so we've got a brand-new team. We played under control ... and got a win."
Dylan Valdez led Tharptown with 21 points.
Danville dominated throughout the game. The Hawks led 24-11 after the first quarter and 47-27 at halftime.
"We've got to guard the basketball," Mastin said he emphasized to the team heading into the season opener. "That was the message from Day 1. We bought into that, and I think we did pretty good, and it also helped out our offense. We were able to get out and run it in transition."
Danville will host Hatton on Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m.
Danville girls 58, Tharptown 29: Danville (1-0) totaled 29 steals in blowing past Tharptown.
"I was super proud of them," first-year Danville coach Mallory Alberti said. "I thought they did exactly what we asked. We asked them to really work on pushing the ball up the floor and focus on playing defense and scoring out of defense. They all contributed. Almost every kid on the team scored. We got a lot of steals and a lot of rebounds."
Maddie Sherrill and Alyssa Brooks each had 12 points for the Hawks. Olivia Vest finished with seven rebounds and seven steals. Sherrill, Reagan Prater and Adily Alberti had six steals apiece.
"They've been working super hard since June," Alberti added. "They've been on the weight room every week. They've been running. They've been doing sprints. So they've really put the work in, and I think they're seeing the results from the hard work."
Danville will host Hatton on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.