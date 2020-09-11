ROGERSVILLE — Kameron Jones rushed for 133 yards and two scores while Daniel White added three touchdowns for Lauderdale County in a 55-6 win over Danville.
Quarterback Eric Fuqua also found Dustin Hayes for a touchdown pass and Collin Hampton returned an interception for a touchdown as the Tigers improved to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in Class 3A, Region 8.
For the game, Lauderdale County finished with four interceptions, including picks by Devin Word, Brayden Brown and Jaylon Byrd.
