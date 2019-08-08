DANVILLE— A lot of players are groomed to be a quarterback at a young age. Some begin little league football playing the position and never look back.
Not Danville senior Luke Nail.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound University of North Alabama commit didn’t try out quarterback until he was a ninth grader at Brewer High. He played linebacker until then.
“I like being in charge,” Nail said. “I just love offense. I love being able to scheme and come up with different things to hurt your opponent and just being able to make plays. So, I’m glad I switched.”
Nail had potential from the moment he started throwing the ball. He has a strong enough arm and the size to be more than effective quarterback.
He transferred from Brewer to Class 5A powerhouse Madison Academy as a sophomore. He threw for 1,537 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven picks his sophomore season. He followed that up with 2,001 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games the next season.
He missed the final two games of Madison Academy’s season with an ankle injury. The Mustangs made the second round of the playoffs.
Nail was a second-team Class 5A All-State selection after his performance. He outperformed a lot of quarterbacks in the state despite it only being his second and third season playing the position.
Nail then decided to transfer this offseason to Danville, citing a “coaching decision.”
“I learned how to compete and how to be a better athlete there,” Nail said of Madison Academy. “I learned how to go through progressions and be a better quarterback.”
The quarterback also said the move was better for his family. His family is from the Hartselle area. He attended Hartselle Middle.
A lot of his friends went to Danville for high school already. Getting the chance to play with the people he grew up was a big part of his decision.
“I’ve been close to home since I came here,” Nail said. “I can be with all of my friends here.”
Two of those friends, Jake Waddell and Dalton Dixon, are two of the main receivers Nail will rely on this season. Nail said he started throwing with receivers for his new school as early as December to develop a connection.
“We’d throw together two or three times a week,” Nail said. “We’d hang out at each other’s house just to develop that chemistry.”
Nail has worked out with former Alabama receiver Nikita Stover, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2006-2008. He also threw at the Elite 11 Regional Showcase and the Opening Regional.
The acquisition of a polished passer like Nail may work wonders for Danville. The Hawks went 0-10 last year in Danville coach Shannon McGregory’s first year as a head coach. Danville relied almost exclusively on the running game, running a wing-T option scheme. Teams would put nine players in the box to stop the run.
The Hawks plan on transitioning to a spread offense with Nail. Being multidimensional is something McGregory expects with Nail under center.
“He’s understands the game. He understands how to read coverages,” McGregory said. “He understands progressions. He can throw it. He has a very strong arm but also has accuracy. That’s what you want. He can run, too.”
Danville’s first chance to try out the new offense and quarterback will be against Falkville on Aug. 23. Nail already has his recruitment wrapped up with his commitment to UNA. He can focus on helping turn the Hawks around. Danville hasn’t had a winning season since 2009.
He is excited to see what Danville can do now that he is on the team.
“It will be a lot of fun,” Nail said. “Obviously they didn’t do very well last year, but it could be a lot of fun if we turn things around.”
