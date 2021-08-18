DANVILLE — Kohl Randolph made it abundantly clear, expectations at Danville are high this year.
The Danville Hawks have a new head coach, Andro Williams, a south Alabama coach with a championship pedigree. Normally, expectations wouldn’t be high for a team with a new head coach, especially when it’s coming off a 2-8 season.
That’s not how Randolph sees it though.
“We have high expectations this year,” said Randolph, a receiver and defensive back. “We definitely want to have a better year than last year.”
After going 5-6 with a playoff appearance in 2019, Randolph says 2020’s 2-8 campaign still eats at the Hawks.
“I still think about it a lot. It’s just frustrating because we feel like we didn’t do all we could, that we didn’t give it our best,” said Randolph.
One of the reasons for the high expectations lies in the senior class. The Hawks have 12 seniors, a nice number for a 3A program, and most, if not all, are expected to contribute in 2021.
That speeds up the timetable, according to Randolph.
“I think it definitely adds pressure on us to help get this thing turned around quickly,” he said. “It makes us have to perform to our capabilities. The seniors, we all agree that this is our year to shine.”
The seniors will be relied on heavily this fall, more so than in years past, as Williams is asking several of them to play both ways, a new challenge for many of them.
“That’s new to me. Last year I just played offense,” Randolph said. “Playing both ways is tough, but I think it’s important for us to have success early. Hopefully we can create depth and our young guys can play more and more as the season progresses.”
Having a strong year in Williams’ first season isn’t just about the seniors' desire to rectify the mistakes of 2020, but also to set a standard for years to come. Randolph believes the program is in good hands with their new head coach.
“It’s been so much since he got here. He always has us giving 110% whether it’s practice or a workout. I really believe that the future of this program is very bright with him here, and I think he’ll bring success to Danville that hasn’t been seen in a long time.”
Faith in their new head coach is why the seniors believe it’s important to get the program back on track and headed in the right direction. They also want to be remembered as the team that set the standard, years down the road, when the Hawks are having success they know Williams will bring.
“It’s very important to us. We go hard every day in the weight room, in practice, to make sure that urgency is there,” Randolph said. “We want the underclassmen to see that, so they know what the standard is. And one day when they’re having success, we hope they’ll remember us setting that standard.”
