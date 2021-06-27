DANVILLE — The Danville Hawks made history in recent weeks when they hired Andro Williams to be the school's eighth head football coach.
Williams will be the first Black coach in Morgan County since schools integrated in the 1960s.
"I actually didn't know that," Williams said. "I don't get caught up in that, but it is what it is. I don't think these kids see it that way. I'm just the head football coach at Danville High School, and I'm tickled to death to be a part of the program."
Williams comes in having spent the last 14 seasons as a head coach in south Alabama at Linden and W.S. Neal. He now makes the move north to Danville.
"Sometimes you just need a change," Williams said. "The Lord is going to lead you where you need to go, and I was blessed to have the opportunity."
Williams said the community reaction has helped him know he's in the right place.
"The people here have been real receptive to me and my family." He said "We want to be around good people, and the people here want to be successful and want their kids to be successful."
Williams brings to Danville quite the impressive track record.
In 14 seasons as a head coach, he has an overall record of 124-49. In 10 seasons at Linden, he went 110-23, with his teams advancing to at least the second round of the playoffs each season.
Prior to his arrival, the Patriots had never advanced past the quarterfinals. However, under Williams they reached the semifinals five times, advancing to the state championship in 2011.
In 10 seasons, he amassed a 25-10 postseason record and won seven region championships. Throughout its history, Danville has just four region championships and three playoff wins.
The Hawks haven't had a winning season since 2009, but to their new head coach, that's not anything to worry about.
"We wanted to hit the ground running. You can't dwell on what has been going on in the past," Williams said. "When kids know you have that perspective and you're firm, but fair with them, they'll grind for you. I've been really pleased with the kids and how they have responded just in the short time I've been here."
