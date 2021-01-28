Boys
Payton Davenport, East Lawrence
Davenport had 22 points, including a buzzer-beater to force overtime, in East Lawrence’s semifinal win over Hatton in the county tournament. "Payton hit the shot to send the game into overtime and scored six points in OT to lead us to the win," coach Baine Garner said. "He is our leader and plays hard every time he takes the floor."
Girls
Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County
Thompson scored 27 points in Lawrence County’s county championship win over Hatton. Thompson was named tournament MVP. "Sadie epitomizes having the heart of the champion," coach K.C. Orr said. "Her effort on the court is contagious, and she refused to be denied. She is very deserving of this honor."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: West Morgan’s Carson Muse, Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle and Danville’s Kohl Randolph. Girls: Priceville’s Jenna Walker, Decatur Heritage’s Alex Jackson and Falkville’s Makenzie Veal.
