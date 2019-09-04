If you are a high school football coach and your team is not undefeated, this is your week to hit the reset button on this season.
This week marks the start of region play that decides which teams advance to the playoffs. All the games that have been played “don’t mean jack” as one coach said while walking off the field after his team’s season-opening loss two weeks ago.
Having the opportunity to hit reset on the season is one thing. Taking advantage of it is another. Winning that first region game can make all the difference in a successful season.
Last year, nine area schools won their first region games. Just two of the nine failed to make the playoffs. Eleven schools lost their first region games. Three bounced back to make the playoffs.
Two schools, West Limestone and Clements, are open this week. Last year, both schools went against the norm on first region games. West Limestone won its first region game against Elkmont, but failed to make the 4A playoffs. Clements lost its region opener to Phil Campbell, but still made the 3A playoffs.
Here’s a look at this week’s region contests by classifications:
Class 7A - Austin at Florence: The Black Bears edged out a 17-9 win at home last year. The Falcons have the home-field advantage this year and decided to make it homecoming. There used to be a time when Austin would be a homecoming foe multiple times in a season. That doesn’t happen much anymore.
Class 6A – Decatur at Cullman, Hartselle at Athens: The way last season worked out, Decatur’s win over Cullman in the third week decided the fourth and final spot out of Area 7. Hartselle has defeated Athens 13 straight times. That hasn’t stopped Athens from going to the playoffs, but it has forced the Golden Eagles to do some scrambling to make it.
Class 5A – Arab at Brewer, Madison Academy at East Limestone, Scottsboro at Ardmore, Hayden at Lawrence County: Brewer beat Arab last season to put the Patriots on the trail to their first playoff appearance since 1999. East Limestone and Ardmore both lost their first region games. East Limestone worked its way back to make the playoffs. Lawrence County opened region play last season with two region wins, but still missed out on the playoffs.
Class 4A – Priceville at Saint John Paul II, West Morgan at Randolph, North Jackson at Danville, Deshler at Elkmont: Area teams Priceville, West Morgan, Danville and Elkmont all face tough assignments Friday. All four lost these games last year and none made the playoffs. Later, Elkmont did get a forfeit win over Deshler, but that still wasn’t enough to get the Red Devils into the playoffs.
Class 3A – East Lawrence at Lauderdale County: East Lawrence is another program trying to get turned around in the right direction. The Eagles last were in the playoffs in 2008. Winning a region opener on the road would be a giant step forward.
Class 2A – Hatton at Red Bay, Tanner at Colbert County: There are no easy assignments for Hatton and Tanner this week as they both try get back in the playoffs. Red Bay has a 23-game winning streak over Hatton going back to 1994. Colbert County is 2-0 this season and one of the few schools with an overall winning record vs. Tanner (5-1).
Class 1A – Valley Head at Decatur Heritage, Woodville at Falkville, R.A. Hubbard at Coosa Christian: The last time Decatur Heritage lost its first region game was in 2013. That’s the last year Decatur Heritage failed to make the playoffs. Both Falkville and R.A. Hubbard have followed the same formula in recent seasons.
Yes, it’s just the third week of the season. Yes, it’s just one game out of 10, but it’s hard to argue that this isn’t the most important week of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.