December seems like a good month to end the high school football season.
The playoffs ended last Friday. There’s the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game this Saturday. Seems like a perfect time for basketball to take center stage for the next two months.
That may not happen. This is the year for reclassification of schools by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. In the past, the AHSAA waited to release the new enrollment numbers in the spring along with the regions and areas for every sport.
That changes starting next Tuesday. The plan going forward is to release the reclassification for each sport soon after that season ends.
The Central Board meets in Montgomery on Tuesday with the main topic on the agenda expected to be football reclassification for 2020-2021.
Most of the area’s 22 schools will probably stay in the class they are currently in, but there are a few schools that are borderline for going up or down.
The reclassification for 2018-2019 had Austin at 30 out of the 32 schools in 7A. West Morgan was the smallest school in Class 4A with Danville just three spots from the bottom. Falkville was the fifth largest school in Class 1A.
Even if a school does not change classification, there’s always the chance of moving to a new region or having new opponents join the old region. So really reclassification will affect every school in some way.
There’s been talk about lists of numbers for schools that have floated around for the last couple of weeks. If some of those numbers hold true, there will be a lot of football news to talk about starting Tuesday.
Super 7 endings
Last week’s Super 7 in Auburn had some exciting football. Probably the best game was the last one on Friday night when Oxford rallied to beat Spanish Fort, 14-13, in the Class 6A state championship game.
The 5A championship game was also a thriller on Thursday night. Central Clay beat Pleasant Grove, 31-27. The game ended with Pleasant Grove on the Central 1.
Other championships went to Thompson in 7A, UMS-Wright in 4A, Piedmont in 3A, Fyffe in 2A and Lanett in 1A.
Thompson won its first 7A state championship with a 40-14 victory over Central-Phenix City. UMS-Wright made it three straight 4A state championships with a 28-17 victory over Jacksonville.
Piedmont took the school’s third state championship in five years with a 26-24 win over Mobile Christian. Fyffe took the school’s fourth state championship in six years with a 56-7 beat down of Reeltown.
Lanett denied Mars Hill Bible a repeat in Class 1A with a 41-30 win. Lanett quarterback Kristian Story put on a show.
The Alabama commitment completed 18 of 23 passes for 249 yards and rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. He had touchdown runs of two and 52 yards. He had an interception and fumble recovery on defense. He's expected to play defensive back at Alabama.
Story is scheduled to play in Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game in Hattiesburg, Miss. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.
Champion connections
While the area didn’t have any teams in the Super 7, there were two local connections that got to celebrate state championships. Former Decatur girls basketball coach Brad Boy is now an assistant principal at Thompson. Boy was also the longtime public address voice at Ogle Stadium for Decatur games.
Former Priceville head coach and Austin assistant coach Jason Simmons is an assistant coach on the Oxford staff. After several seasons on Jeremy Perkins’ staff at Austin, Simmons took the head coaching position at Priceville in 2018.
Simmons stayed just one year at Priceville before he got an offer he couldn’t refuse. His longtime friend Keith Etheredge called when he became the Oxford head coach last summer. It was a chance for Simmons to get closer to his hometown of Sylacauga and to live in his wife’s hometown of Oxford.
It’s hard to fault a coach for making a move like that. There were probably a few people in Priceville that didn’t like the timing, but it worked out for everybody. Simmons is part of a state championship team. Priceville enjoyed a great eight-win season with a playoff berth under new coach Chris Foster.
