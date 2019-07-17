A former college basketball player with a coaching history of resurrecting losing programs will be Austin’s new head basketball coach.
In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Decatur school board approved Superintendent Michael Douglas’ recommendation to hire Major Deacon to replace Jake Miles with the Black Bears.
Deacon, 30, comes to Austin from Thompson High, where he was an assistant coach. He will be the sixth head basketball coach in the school’s history and the first hired from outside the school system.
Deacon is unassigned as a teacher, but will likely teach physical education, Douglas said.
Austin High Principal Melissa Scott said Deacon is a “highly qualified teacher” with certifications to teach PE and social studies.
Chief Financial Officer Melanie Maples said the district has not received verification of Deacon’s years of experience and has not placed him on a salary schedule as a teacher. His basketball supplement package will be $5,750 plus an additional 40 pay days as a teacher.
The salary range for a 187-day employee with a master’s degree is between $47,074 and $65,168.
“This is a dream job and a program with a lot of history and tradition,” Deacon said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “I’ve been a head coach almost since I got out of college, and I’m looking forward to this challenge.”
Unlike in previous jobs where he inherited losing programs, Deacon takes over one of the most successful and storied basketball programs in the state. In six seasons as Austin’s head coach, Miles compiled a 110-51 record and guided the Black Bears to a state Final Four appearance in 2017.
Deacon, who has a master’s degree in health and human performance with a concentration in sports administration, was a varsity head basketball coach for the first time when he coached Baker High’s girls during the 2014-15 season. The team was 3-21 the year before he took over, but finished 12-15 with Deacon at the helm, second in the area and made an appearance in the regional tournament.
The following season, he became the boys head basketball coach at Baker. The team was 15-15 the year before Deacon became the head coach. In his two seasons, Baker’s boys average 20 wins per year, won back-to-back area championships and made two appearances in the regional tournament.
Scott said Deacon was selected from more than 40 applicants.
“We were looking for a coach who would take our program to the next level, invest time, provide opportunities for our student-athletes beyond high school and build great relationships with our players,” she said.
Scott said Deacon has been described as a “basketball nerd” and a student of the game. She said Austin has a “tradition-rich program” with a lot of pride and community support and she believes Deacon “will thrive in this environment.”
Miles resigned to accept a position teaching Advanced Placement economics with Hartselle City Schools.
Austin’s head basketball coaches have historically come from within.
Miles, a 1996 Austin graduate and grandson of the school's first basketball coach, Joe Jones, was an assistant coach when he replaced Demond Garth in 2013. Garth moved from being an assistant to head coach and so did his predecessors, Bob Harpe and Stuart Allen.
