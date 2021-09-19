Decatur closed both halves strong after losing the lead late in each and claimed its first win of the season Friday with a 16-14 victory over Class 6A, Region 8 rival Buckhorn.
Ellis Dickman's 47-yard TD pass to Jyron McDaniel with 39.6 seconds left gave Decatur the lead for good. Kolby Brown recovered a Buckhorn fumble with 8.5 seconds remaining to seal the win.
"We had it in us. We knew we had it in us," Dickman said. "Jyron made a big play at the end and we won the game."
On the game-winning touchdown, Dickman's pass dropped in just over the defender into McDaniel's hands. He raced down the sideline and eluded tacklers to squeeze into the end zone.
"I (saw) another opportunity to score and I took it," McDaniel said.
Decatur coach Jere Adcock pointed to the team's resilience in securing its first win.
"These kids are so resilient and they worked so hard and Buckhorn was very well prepared," Adcock said. "They played extremely well. They're a very much improved football team. To see us take a bad situation and turn it around ... I'm really happy for these kids because they answered the bell tonight."
Decatur (1-4, 1-2) scored the game's first points on Dickman's 27-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Brown with 9:32 remaining in the second quarter.
Buckhorn (3-2, 1-2) tied the score at 7-7 with 13 seconds left in the first half with C.J. Hatcher's 35-yard pass to Tyler Zawacki.
McDaniel gave Decatur an opportunity for a field goal by returning the ensuing kickoff from the Red Raiders' 5 to the Buckhorn 31. A penalty advanced the ball to the 16 where Owen Poovey kicked a 33-yard field goal to give Decatur a 10-7 lead as the half expired.
The Red Raiders maintained the lead into the fourth quarter and executed a potential scoring drive inside Buckhorn's 30. The Bucks forced a Decatur fumble after a third-down completion and Robert Jones returned the recovery deep into Decatur territory. A penalty advanced the ball to the 13 and Hatcher capped the possession with a 3-yard run to put Buckhorn ahead 14-10 after the extra point with 4:03 remaining in regulation.
Decatur's following drive stalled at Buckhorn's 44, inches short of a first down, at the 2:49 mark of the final period.
The Red Raiders' defense, however, forced Buckhorn into a three-and-out and Decatur got the ball back on a punt with 1:03 left.
Three plays later, Dickman's pass down the right sideline found McDaniel's hands. He took it from there into the end zone.
"It feels good," McDaniel said. "We've been down. Got to keep pushing. We can't have our head down."
The defense clinched the win with Brown's fumble recovery at Buckhorn's 23.
Decatur will have an open date next week before traveling to face region opponent Cullman on Oct. 1. Buckhorn has lost two games in a row after winning its first three. The Bucks will play at Mae Jemison on Friday.
