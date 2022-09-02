Athens visits Decatur tonight for the 90th meeting in a rivalry that started back in 1924.
There are always a lot of questions going into this game. Maybe one for tonight’s Class 6A, Region 7 contest should be will the combined points scored be higher than 90?
Last year’s game hit the 90 mark with Decatur taking a 56-34 win at Athens. It was a high-scoring game in a contest with high stakes. The win put the Red Raiders in the playoffs.
“That was not your typical Athens-Decatur game, but we won and were glad to take it,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said.
Another question concerns home-field advantage. Where’s it been? The last three meetings have been won by the visiting team. Athens has left Decatur a winner in its last three visits.
Decatur (2-0) is one of seven area teams still undefeated after two weeks of play this season. The other 2-0 teams in the area are Hartselle, Priceville, West Morgan, Decatur Heritage, West Limestone and Hatton.
At least one of the six teams will still be undefeated after Friday. Hatton is open this week. The next opportunity for the Hornets to put their undefeated record on the line will be Sept. 9 with a home game vs. Tharptown.
The other five teams will each be tested in the opening week of region play. Hartselle travels to Cullman (2-0). Decatur Heritage goes to Valley Head (2-0). Priceville is home vs. Madison County (0-2). West Morgan entertains Brooks (1-1). West Limestone is home vs. Deshler (2-0).
Tonight’s Decatur-Athens game is being played earlier in the season than it has in the previous two seasons. Last year it was the ninth game of the season and the last week of region play. It decided the fourth and final playoff spot out of Class 6A, Region 8 in was essentially a play-in game.
There won’t be any playoff spots decided tonight, but the game could be a deciding factor at the end of region play in seven weeks. Class 6A, Region 7 has just six teams this season. The other four are Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Cullman and Columbia.
Since the Columbia Eagles are on a 64-game losing streak, the Region 7 competition is really five teams for four spots. With just five region games for each team, a loss in the first week of region play would put a team in a deep hole.
Athens (1-1) has a win over 5A East Limestone, 49-14, and a loss to 7A Bob Jones, 44-21. The Golden Eagles go with Brogan Gross at quarterback. He’s completed 22 of 31 passes for 302 yards with four touchdowns. Running back Larry Howard has 147 yards rushing with four touchdowns on 35 carries.
“We had a bad first half against Bob Jones (trailing 23-0 at halftime),” Athens head coach Cody Gross said. “I was pleased that we came out and fought hard in the second half.”
Decatur has wins over 6A Mae Jemison, 65-0, and 7A Austin, 28-14. Quarterback Ellis Dickman has completed 20 of 28 passes for five touchdowns and 376 yards with just one interception. Running Ryan Kirk has 27 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns.
One major difference between the two teams is experience. Decatur has a few seniors who played on the varsity as freshmen. Several of the seniors started as sophomores. Experience is a big plus for Decatur.
Athens is much younger with not as much varsity experience. Gross is a sophomore who got some varsity experience as a freshman. Howard is a senior, who became the go to guy at running back after a knee injury sidelined Kamron Gatewood.
“Experience means everything in high school football,” Gross said. “Decatur plays a lot of seniors with a lot of experience. They are also well coached. That’s a winning combination in any league.”
