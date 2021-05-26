Decatur’s Bonnie Frost and Tanner’s Manuel Felipe will represent their schools at All-Star Week in Montgomery this summer.
Frost has been named to the North girls soccer team. Felipe has been named to the North boys soccer teams.
The North girls currently hold a 15-3-1 edge in the series, and the North boys have a 12-4-1 record in the matches held each year at All-Star Sports Week.
All-Star Week is July 19-23. It will feature contests in baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, cross country, tennis and golf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.