Due to the increase of COVID cases in the community, the schedule for this week’s Decatur at Austin basketball games has changed.
The new schedule has just the varsity girls and varsity boys games being played at Austin on Friday. The girls game starts at 5 p.m. The boys are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m.
The Austin gym will be sanitized between games. Each game will require a separate ticket. Crowds are limited to 20 percent of capacity. Any available tickets for the public will go on sale through Gofan.co starting Friday at 1 p.m.
— David Elwell
