The Decatur, Hartselle and Austin baseball teams will help get the inaugural season started at Toyota Field in Madison.
Decatur plays Grissom on March 28 at the home field for the Southern League Rocket City Trash Pandas. First pitch is scheduled for noon. Admission is $6; parking is $3.
The official opening ceremonies for the new stadium are scheduled for April 6 at 4 p.m. That will followed by a high school baseball doubleheader. Hartselle will play Bob Jones shortly after 4 p.m. in the first game, and Austin will face James Clemens in the second game. Admission is $6; parking is $3.
The new $46 million stadium and multi-use facility at the Town Madison development on the south side of I-565 is designed to hold 7,500 people but features only 4,000 fixed seats.
The first official games at Toyota Field will be three-game series between Alabama-Huntsville and Montevallo on March 20-21. The March 20 game starts at 1 p.m.; a doubleheader on March 21 starts at 11 a.m. Alabama A&M will take on arch-rival Alabama State on March 22 at 1 p.m.
All seats to the UAH and Alabama A&M games are general admission and cost $5; parking is $3.
The Trash Pandas’ home opener for Southern League play is April 15 at 6:35 p.m. against the Mississippi Braves. Call 256-325-1403 for information about Trash Pandas tickets.
