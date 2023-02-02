College football fans who follow recruiting say the early signing period in December has stolen the luster from the February signing period.
That wasn't the case in the city of Decatur on the first day of the new signing period. Wednesday saw a total of 10 players from the city's two high schools sign to play college football. Six were at Decatur. Four more signed at Austin. Both schools may have more players sign over the coming weeks.
Decatur’s six signings included five to one school. Receiver Jayden Brown, running back Ryan Kirk and defensive backs Jyron McDaniel, ZJ Matthews and Josh Turner all signed with Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee. Linebacker Mylon Miller signed with Birmingham-Southern.
“That’s the most we’ve ever had in my 27 years here,” Decatur’s Jere Adcock said. “We’ve had as many as five, but never six. That says a lot about the caliber of young men in this senior class."
Adcock got to celebrate his players' achievement on the first official day of his retirement, which he announced in December.
“Like I told the guys, they need to take advantage of this opportunity,” Adcock said. “What they do the next four years will impact their lives for the next 40 years. Make the most of it.”
Austin’s group was led by linebackers Druce Clarke and La’Jaylen Fletcher, who both signed with Eastern Kentucky. Defensive lineman Amarion Chapman will play at Wright State in Ohio. Offensive lineman Jaden Verser-Jackson is headed to Concord University in West Virginia.
“I’m really proud of these guys,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “They are men of high character. They are good people and that matters.”
The four Austin signees pushed the total number in Perkins' 13 years leading the Black Bears close to 100. That's a lot of money, opportunities and changed lives.
The five Red Raiders headed to Bethel University will be playing at a private college that competes on the NAIA level. The Wildcats went 11-1 last season under head coach Michael Jasper. Last season’s roster had former Decatur Red Raider receiver Kenny Williams and former Lawrence County linebacker Brody Franks.
“Bethel is a great school and it’s not too far from home,” Brown said. “The fact that all five of us get to play in college together made it a perfect fit.”
Miller will be playing for new Birmingham-Southern head coach Anthony Colucci, who was recently promoted from offensive coordinator.
The BSC Panthers went 7-3 last season. A hometown connection on the roster from last season is former Red Raider Smith Coon, who plays wide receiver.
Austin’s Clarke and Fletcher are best friends and will carry that friendship to college. Eastern Kentucky, in Richmond, Kentucky, is a NCAA Division I FCS program, which is looking to move to the FBS level.
“Not a lot of people get the opportunity to play college football,” Clarke said. “To get this opportunity with my best friend makes it even more special.”
Chapman is known at Austin as an undersized player who has done big things in the defensive line. He will be playing for the Wright State Raiders.
“He’s been a big part of our success at Austin,” Perkins said.
Verser-Jackson was an anchor in the Black Bears’ offensive line. He was a major reason Austin became more of a running team this past season while winning their region championship.
Concord University in Athens, West Virginia, is an NCAA DII school. The Mountain Lions compete in the Mountain East Conference.
