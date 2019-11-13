PRICEVILLE — Decatur High opened up its basketball season with a 65-39 blowout win over Priceville on the road Tuesday night. The Red Raiders led by 12 at halftime and stretched their lead to 19 at the end of the third quarter.
A 9-0 run coming out of halftime all but sealed the first win of the season.
"We got a win away from home,” Decatur coach Sam Brown said. “We scored 65 points despite not shooting better than 30 percent. There will be nights we shoot it better.”
Opening night for Decatur (1-0) was the first time it got to showcase its new-look roster after losing several players from last year’s rotation. The three returning players — seniors Smith Coon, Adam Burroughs and Mitchell Terry — are the only ones on this year’s team with any varsity experience.
Those three looked the most in control out of the 11 players who saw action. They were also the most productive. They all scored in double figures. Terry had 13 points. Coon scored 12, and Burroughs added 11.
“We played well. Obviously, there’s some things we can fix,” Burroughs said. “I didn’t think we shot the ball well overall. I thought we attacked them well.”
Burrough, Coon and Terry are all guards, which is a blessing for a team that is playing a more up-tempo style this year. Decatur is a guard-heavy team this year with little size inside. That means it has to run the floor.
Brown was fairly pleased with the tempo and scoring output from his team.
“We were trying to speed the game up,” Brown said. “I think we were capable of doing that. We had some ugly moments, but defensively and offensively, we tried to play fast. I think we can.”
Priceville (0-1) returned three players from last year’s team in Seth Hood, Chase Thomas and Trey Summers. Thomas was the most productive of the three with 18 points. No one else scored in double figures for the Bulldogs.
Priceville faces Hartselle on Thursday for its next game. Decatur hosts Athens on Friday for its home opener.
Pricevlle girls 59, Decatur 26: Junior Jenna Walker turned in an all-around performance with 18 points, nine assists and four steals as the Bulldogs opened the season with a win. Walker was 6 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Priceville opened up the game on a 26-4 run. It led 44-11 at halftime and 59-22 after three quarters. Zoey Benson added 18 points for Priceville.
Jayden Stover led Decatur with 12 points. She was the only Red Raider in double figures.
