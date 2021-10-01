CULLMAN — Decatur struggled to overcome three first-half turnovers, and the Red Raiders fell 17-14 to Cullman at Oliver Woodard Stadium on Friday night.
It’s Decatur's third loss this season of four points or less, including during two Class 6A, Region 8 games.
Cullman quickly cashed in Decatur turnovers on its opening possessions of the game. The Bearcats took advantage of a Decatur interception and fumble in the first stanza, scoring on touchdown runs of 75 and 37 yards respectively.
Decatur, which Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock proclaimed as the most improved team in the region this season, chipped away throughout and didn’t yield another touchdown.
Ryan Kirk’s seven-yard touchdown early in the second quarter trimmed Cullman’s lead to 14-7.
The Red Raiders’ final drive of the first half was thwarted by a Cullman interception.
Cullman tacked on a field goal late in the third quarter, extending its lead to 17-7.
Decatur narrowly missed a memorable comeback in the final seconds. As Cullman was seeking to milk away the final seconds, Decatur’s Trey Ayers scooped up a failed pitch attempt and scored a 75-yard touchdown, shrinking Cullman’s edge to 17-14.
The Red Raiders (1-5, 0-4) recovered the onside kick, but couldn’t muster any points.
Decatur continues region play next week at Hazel Green.
